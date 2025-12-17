Chris Johns appointed new President for SIG in North America

Chris Johns, announced today as President SIG North America. Photo: SIG SIG is a leading global supplier of advanced food and beverage packaging systems.

NORTHLAKE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, SIG , a leading global supplier of advanced food and beverage packaging systems, announced the appointment of Chris Johns to the role of President, SIG North America.In his new position, Johns will have responsibility for Canada, USA, Mexico, and Central America for the entire SIG portfolio, including the aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch business and play a key role in the development of SIG in North America.Prior to joining SIG, Johns was a senior business leader at Novolex and has spent nearly 30 years in the packaging industry. He has deep experience developing global business strategy and supporting multi-national operations and markets.Ricardo Rodriguez, President and General Manager, Americas for SIG said: “North America is of vital importance for the SIG business. We are excited to bring in a talented and proven leader like Chris. His leadership reinforces our commitment to our valued customers and the region as a key driver of strategic growth.” Ricardo Rodriguez continued, “Chris has the right mix of experience, knowledge, and vision to lead our team in North America.”“I’m thrilled to join SIG and be a part of their exciting journey”, said Johns. “SIG’s commitment to sustainability and responsiveness to changing market needs and consumer demands positions the company as a strategic partner and value-adding solutions provider. The portfolio offers a unique and wide range of innovative and sustainable solutions to help customers reach their objectives and serve a myriad of consumers.”Chris Johns holds a bachelor’s degree in business logistics from Penn State University. He will join the team at SIG’s North America headquarters in Northlake, IL, USA.About SIGSIG is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better – better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories, and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business, and we strive to create a regenerative food packaging system.Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and listed at the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,600 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2024, SIG produced 57 billion packs and generated €3.3 billion in revenue. SIG also has an AAA ESG rating by MSCI, a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit www.sig.biz Your contacts for media inquiries:Andressa MilaschiHead of Marketing, North AmericaEmail: Andressa.Milaschi@sig.biz

