Calsoft cuts Helm chart deployment time by 60% with a custom AI model

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calsoft, a technology services provider specializing in cloud and infrastructure solutions, has successfully deployed a custom-trained AI model that automates Kubernetes Helm chart deployments for a leading AI cloud provider. The solution reduces deployment time from hours to minutes, delivering a 60% improvement in overall workflow efficiency during the client's high-churn version 1.0 release cycle.

- Custom AI model trained on internal pull request data automates Helm chart deployment code generation for Kubernetes microservices, powered by in-house custom machine learning model

- Deployment teams benefit with elimination of manual JIRA-based handoffs; deployment PR generation now completes in seconds instead of days

- Trained on 3-4 months of tagged Pull Request (PR) history linking development repository changes to deployment configurations; delivers context-specific predictions unavailable in generic LLMs

The solution addresses a common enterprise challenge where development code changes require corresponding updates in deployment configurations. Before automation, developers would commit code changes and raise JIRA tickets for deployment teams to manually implement matching Helm chart modifications. This manual handoff created bottlenecks as the client rapidly iterated on new cloud services for their version 1.0 release.

The system uses an in-house trained model processing GitHub pull requests alongside Helm charts and Python-based data preparation workflows. Unlike generic large language models, the custom model accesses context-specific information within the client's firewall. The AI cloud provider client operates multiple microservices requiring synchronized development and deployment code changes, and the solution leverages the client's existing GPU infrastructure for model training.

Calsoft's approach began with implementing a tagging best practice across both repositories for three to four months, creating sufficient training data to establish clear patterns between development and deployment changes. The team then trained a custom model specifically on this internal dataset rather than relying on publicly available large language models like ChatGPT.

"The key differentiator is context-specific training data," explained Nilesh Arte, Senior DevOps Architect at Calsoft, who led the implementation. "Generic LLMs are trained on internet-wide data, but they don't have access to the insider information—the specific patterns and practices unique to this client's codebase. Think of it like an insider joke between college friends. A third person won't understand it because they lack that shared context. Our model has that insider knowledge because it was trained exclusively on the client's actual (PR) history."

The model now automatically generates deployment PRs when development changes are committed, eliminating the manual translation step entirely. What previously required a day or multiple days of deployment team effort now completes in seconds, with the model predicting the specific Helm chart modifications needed based on the nature of the development changes. An additional advantage emerged from the client's position as an AI-native company. Since they already maintained GPU infrastructure and AI resources for their core business, the computational overhead for training and running the custom model required minimal additional investment.

The solution also addresses data security concerns inherent in using external AI services. All training data and inference operations remain within the client's firewall, ensuring proprietary code patterns and architectural decisions never leave the organization's security perimeter. The model continues to evolve through ongoing feedback from deployment teams, improving accuracy as it processes additional PR patterns over time.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭

Calsoft is a leading technology-first service provider specializing in digital product engineering and technology solutions. With over 27 years of experience, Calsoft helps businesses leverage AI, cloud, IoT, and telecom technologies to drive transformation, improve operational efficiency, and create new revenue streams. For more information, visit www.calsoftinc.com.

