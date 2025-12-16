Tangicloud Announces Upgrade Path for Nonprofits & Governments Moving from Dynamics GP to Microsoft Business Central

Jay Malik, Executive VP, Tangicloud Technologies, A Univerrus Company

New GP2BC for NFP/GOV product helps Nonprofits and Governments stay on the Microsoft Platform at a new affordable price.

Our team has been delivering awesome functionality to these industries for over 25 years on the Business Central platform ... and we’re excited to now bring these innovations to the GP community.”” — Jay Malik, EVP, Tangicloud Technologies a Univerus Company

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tangicloud Technologies today announced the launch of GP2BC for NFP/GOV, a Business Central App for nonprofit and government customers currently using Dynamics GP for which Microsoft acquired specialized functionality to manage funds, grants and encumbrances. Tangicloud’s GP2BC App fills these gaps while also providing additional features to make the transition to Business Central more attractive.As Microsoft advances its modern ERP strategy and formally sunsets Dynamics GP (September 2029), nonprofits and governments face a critical inflection point. Most want to remain in the Microsoft ecosystem, but the potential loss of GP’s built-in fund accounting has made transition planning difficult for organizations with tight budgets. Dynamics GP customers can now enjoy Business Central’s modern cloud technology while gaining industry-specific functionality.“Microsoft has invested heavily in the future of Business Central, and the fund accounting sector deserves a clear, affordable path to stay within the Microsoft ecosystem,” said Jay Malik, Executive Vice President. “Our team has been delivering awesome functionality to these industries for over 25 years on the Business Central (Dynamics NAV) platform, and we’re excited to now bring these innovations to the GP community.”Under the new program, eligible GP organizations can license GP2BC for $550 per user in the first year, followed by a modest 3–5 percent annual cost-of-living adjustment. The pricing is designed as a long-term continuity commitment—not a short-term promotion—and remains significantly below standard nonprofit pricing even over a ten-year horizon. Tangicloud partners will also be able to use conversion programs to convert existing fund and restriction data easily into Business Central.Microsoft Partners interested in eligibility requirements, product specifications and timing considerations may contact Tangicloud for partner program enrollment and customer transition planning – sales@tangicloud.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.