Tangicloud Achieves 100% Customer Renewal Rate for FY2025

Jay Malik is CEO of Tangicloud Technologies, Inc.

Jay Malik, Tangicloud CEO has been working with governments and nonprofits for over 20 years.

Microsoft ISV celebrates global customer loyalty and continued success on Business Central platform

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tangicloud Technologies, a Univerus Company and Microsoft ISV specializing in ERP software for nonprofits and governments, announced today that it achieved a 100% customer renewal rate for its fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. This milestone reflects the company’s unwavering focus on customer success and its commitment to delivering reliable, modern cloud solutions through Tangicloud Fundamentals, powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

Tangicloud serves more than 330 organizations around the world, supporting over 1,500 users with cloud-based ERP built specifically for mission-driven operations. The company credits its renewal success to our exceptional partners, monthly software updates, responsive support, and a proven track record of successful implementations.

“This achievement underscores the strength of our customer relationships and the value of our product,” said Jay Malik, Tangicloud’s founder and EVP at Univerus. “It also highlights our team’s dedication to two core values: driving innovation based on our customer and partner needs and feedback, and getting projects done with excellence. As a Microsoft ISV on the Business Central platform, we’re proud to help nonprofits and governments move confidently into the future with modern, cloud-based ERP.”

The 100% renewal rate follows a year of consistent enhancements to Tangicloud Fundamentals, designed to help customers simplify complex accounting processes, improve transparency, and support compliance requirements specific to public service organizations.

Tangicloud plans to continue expanding its functionality, strengthening partner relationships, and delivering tools that empower mission-driven organizations to operate efficiently and sustainably under the guidance and support of its parent company, Univerus.

To learn more about Tangicloud and its solutions for nonprofits and governments, visit www.tangicloud.com or contact the company directly.

Tangicloud Technologies, Inc., a Univerus company, is a pioneer in ERP solutions for nonprofits and governments. Renowned for its mastery of Microsoft technology and its commitment to customer-driven innovation, the company brings expertise in nonprofit and government operational management to the Microsoft Dynamics partner and customer communities. With a steadfast dedication to collaboration with nonprofits and governments, Tangicloud is unwavering in its mission to deliver best-in-class accounting solutions for nonprofits and governments thus making the world a better place together

