Tangicloud Achieves 100% Customer Renewal Rate for FY2025
Microsoft ISV celebrates global customer loyalty and continued success on Business Central platform
Tangicloud serves more than 330 organizations around the world, supporting over 1,500 users with cloud-based ERP built specifically for mission-driven operations. The company credits its renewal success to our exceptional partners, monthly software updates, responsive support, and a proven track record of successful implementations.
“This achievement underscores the strength of our customer relationships and the value of our product,” said Jay Malik, Tangicloud’s founder and EVP at Univerus. “It also highlights our team’s dedication to two core values: driving innovation based on our customer and partner needs and feedback, and getting projects done with excellence. As a Microsoft ISV on the Business Central platform, we’re proud to help nonprofits and governments move confidently into the future with modern, cloud-based ERP.”
The 100% renewal rate follows a year of consistent enhancements to Tangicloud Fundamentals, designed to help customers simplify complex accounting processes, improve transparency, and support compliance requirements specific to public service organizations.
Tangicloud plans to continue expanding its functionality, strengthening partner relationships, and delivering tools that empower mission-driven organizations to operate efficiently and sustainably under the guidance and support of its parent company, Univerus.
To learn more about Tangicloud and its solutions for nonprofits and governments, visit www.tangicloud.com or contact the company directly.
Liesa B Malik
Tangicloud Technologies, A Univerus Company
+1 303-956-9677
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.