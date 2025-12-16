Medication Safety Process MACC Evolves Into Digital eMACC Through Industry Collaboration

Paramedic using the eMACC feature through OneDose

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Medication Administration Cross-Check(MACC), a patient safety process developed by Dr. Paul Misasi, is entering a new phase with the introduction of an electronic adaptation designed to support modern EMS workflows.For years, the MACC has been widely adopted across EMS agencies as a structured method to improve medication administration safety. By emphasizing teamwork, deliberate verification, and standardized cross-checking, the process helped address medication errors at a time when the industry sought repeatable and reliable safeguards. Beyond operational improvements, the MACC influenced organizational culture by reinforcing shared accountability in patient care.Building on that foundation, a collaborative effort between Dr. Misasi and OneDose led to the development of eMACC , a digital version of the MACC principles integrated into medication workflow technology. The initiative focused on preserving the original intent of the MACC while addressing operational limitations identified through years of field use.The eMACC maintains the core elements of the MACC—intentional verification, structured checks, and team-based safety—while incorporating technology to support consistent application in a wider range of clinical scenarios. The electronic process allows medication identity and concentration to be verified through scanning, connects verification steps to weight-based dosing, and automatically documents the verification process to create an auditable record.The transition to an electronic format reflects a natural evolution of the MACC framework, extending its applicability while maintaining its original safety objectives. Agencies adopting eMACC are not replacing the MACC methodology but enhancing it through digital support, enabling consistent use in both single- and multi-provider environments. The electronic audit trail is also intended to support quality assurance and continuous process improvement efforts.The development of eMACC reflects a broader trend within EMS toward integrating technology with established clinical safety practices. By combining field-tested processes with digital tools, industry leaders continue to explore ways to enhance medication safety and operational reliability in prehospital care.Additional information about eMACC and its development is available through OneDose.

