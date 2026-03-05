OneDose® secures funding to enhance emergency care platform led by M25 with participation from CoFound Partners.

We’re proud that OneDose has become a tool providers want to use on scene not another system they have to use. Our focus is making their jobs easier while strengthening safety and clinical confidence.” — Michael Elsbernd, COO of OneDose

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The EMS industry is rapidly shifting away from paper-based protocols, yet medication dosing in high-stress emergency settings remains largely manual and prone to error. The company addresses this gap through two integrated components: OneDose , a software platform that standardizes bedside protocols and captures real-time patient data, and OneWeight, stretcher-integrated hardware that provides precise patient weights, replacing inaccurate estimation methods like the Broselow tape. Together, they improve dosing accuracy at the point of care, while allowing departments to adopt the software independently when bedside workflows are preferred over ambulance-based processes.“EMS has evolved to adopt technology across dispatch, reporting and billing, but at the point of care, critical workflows still present gaps,” said Tristen Hazlett, Co-founder and CEO of OneDose. “Providers are often navigating paper or PDF protocols, separate dosing applications, and fragmented tools while standing in front of a patient. OneDose was created to streamline clinical decision-making from dispatch to handoff by bringing those tools into one unified platform. We see a massive opportunity to modernize the first mile of care and reduce preventable errors through smarter, purpose-built technology.”What began as a senior engineering design project evolved into a deeper discovery of systemic technology gaps in emergency and ambulatory care. The founding team identified that many leading causes of prehospital medical errors were not due to provider performance, but rather the absence of modern tools to support clinicians operating in high-stress, rapidly expanding scopes of practice. Through solving the weight estimation problem with OneWeight, the team uncovered broader workflow inefficiencies that could be addressed through software. That evolution led to the creation of OneDose, which today serves as a comprehensive clinical workflow platform including protocol management, medication dosing support, streamlined documentation, and integrations with electronic patient care reporting and hospital systems.“Tristen and the team started by building hardware to solve a specific problem: accurate patient weighing in emergencies. But through that work, they uncovered a much larger opportunity. The entire first mile of care still runs on paper protocols and manual processes,” said Abhinaya Konduru, Partner at M25. “Their ability to listen to customers, evolve their product and think at platform scale is exactly what drew us to lead this round. OneDose is building the platform to change how emergency medicine works, and we're excited to back a team whose ambition has grown with every customer conversation.”The founding team brings strong confidence in their ability to execute. Co-founders Tristen Hazlett, Colton Hazlett and Michael Elsbernd combine complementary technical and engineering backgrounds and have quickly built deep domain expertise. In a short period of time, they’ve scaled the business to reach more than 3000 EMS agencies across 40 states. Their integrated hardware-and-software approach creates a defensible advantage that pure software competitors cannot easily replicate, reflected in recent customer wins and expanded regional adoption.“The future of EMS is not going to look like the past,” said Michael Elsbernd, Co-founder and COO of OneDose. “Crews are being asked to manage higher acuity calls with tighter staffing and greater accountability than ever before. At the same time, communities expect faster care, safer care and cleaner data. We’re proud that OneDose has become a tool providers want to use on scene, not just another system they have to use. Our focus is making their jobs easier while strengthening safety and clinical confidence.”The new funding will be deployed toward accelerating product development and scaling sales and marketing efforts. The investment has already increased development velocity and positioned OneDose to expand its national footprint across EMS agencies and hospital emergency departments. As emergency medicine continues to modernize, OneDose is strategically positioned to become a foundational, system-of-record platform that unifies workflows and supports safer, more data-driven emergency care.About M25: M25 is an early-stage software-focused venture firm based in Chicago, investing solely in tech startups headquartered in the Midwest. Since launching in 2015, M25 has become the most active investor in the region, quickly becoming the preferred seed investor for the next generation of Midwest unicorns. Portfolio companies include Kin Insurance, Loop Returns, Astronomer, Branch Pay, Authenticx and more. For more information, please visit www.m25vc.com About OneDose: OneDoseis an AI-driven EMS platform that seamlessly connects clinical point-of-care solutions—from pre-scene to hospital handoff. By unifying protocols, dosing support, documentation, and real-time clinical tools into a single workflow, OneDose empowers emergency clinicians to deliver faster, safer, and more accurate care, even in the most unpredictable conditions. For more information, please visit www.myonedose.com

