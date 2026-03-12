Hermon Fire Department Adopts OneDose® to Bring Greater Consistency to EMS Medication Protocols

Hermon Fire Department adopts OneDose and OneWeight to standardize weight-based medication dosing, reducing EMS errors and improving patient safety.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As emergency medical services continue to evolve, departments are placing increasing emphasis on standardizing clinical practices and reducing the risk of medication errors in the field. The Hermon Fire Department has taken a step in that direction by implementing OneDose and the OneWeight scale, creating a weight-based medication dosing approach designed to simplify clinical decision-making and support safer patient care.For many agencies, maintaining medication protocols across a team of responders can be a constant challenge. Differences in experience levels, high-stress environments, and complex dosing calculations can all introduce variability. By adopting a standardized weight-based framework, the Hermon Fire Department aims to create a more consistent system for both training and patient care.“We were drawn to OneDose and OneWeight because they prioritize patient safety,” said Shelby Reynolds, Administrative Assistant for the Hermon Fire Department. “A clear, weight-based dosing approach reduces the risk of medication errors and allows our team to deliver care with greater confidence and consistency.”The department discovered the OneDose platform while attending the EMS & Fire Pro Expo, where leadership explored tools designed to strengthen both clinical operations and provider support.Previously, the department did not utilize a formal system dedicated to protocol and clinical support management. Implementing OneDose provides a structured reference point for responders and administrators alike—supporting consistent medication guidance across shifts while simplifying training for new personnel.For administrators responsible for managing protocols, the benefits extend beyond the ambulance. Standardized dosing models make it easier to align training materials, maintain consistent practices between providers, and ensure responders have a reliable reference during critical moments.Key benefits identified by the Hermon Fire Department include:• Improved patient safety through standardized, weight-based medication dosing• Reduced variability between providers, supporting consistent protocol application• Increased efficiency and confidence during high-stress emergency calls• Simplified onboarding and training for new staff membersBy adopting OneDose, the Hermon Fire Department continues its commitment to equipping responders with tools that support both clinical accuracy and operational consistency.More information about the Hermon Fire Department can be found at: https://www.hermonmaine.gov/departments/fire-department/ About OneDoseOneDose is an AI-driven EMS platform that seamlessly connects clinical point-of-care solutions—from pre-scene to hospital handoff. By unifying protocols, dosing support, documentation, and real-time clinical tools into a single workflow, OneDose empowers emergency clinicians to deliver faster, safer, and more accurate care, even in the most unpredictable conditions. Learn more at www.myonedose.com

