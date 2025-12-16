Strengthening Semiconductor R&D Collaboration with Japan

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a strategic international partnership between the New York Center for Research, Economic Advancement, Technology, Engineering, and Science (NY Creates), the owner and operator of the Albany NanoTech Complex, North America’s most advanced non-profit-led semiconductor R&D center, and SCREEN, a Japan-based semiconductor equipment manufacturing company and leader in wet etching and cleaning applications. The announcement highlights a shared commitment to promoting advanced chips-related R&D, expanding collaboration, and bolstering workforce development across the high-tech ecosystems of the U.S. and Japan. The new agreement includes SCREEN’s use of 10,000 square feet of cleanroom space within Creates’ new NanoFab Reflection building, currently under construction, 5,000 square feet of office space at Creates’ Albany NanoTech Complex, and more than $75 million in expected spending during the first three years of an overall ten-year R&D partnership.

“This new agreement with SCREEN marks another major milestone in New York’s global leadership in semiconductor innovation,” Governor Hochul said. “With SCREEN’s investment in NY Creates and the Capital Region, our high-tech ecosystem continues to expand and drive the nation’s resurgence in advanced manufacturing. New York is leading the effort to reshore the semiconductor industry, one that delivers good jobs, strengthens communities and supports a strong innovation economy.”

Leaders from NY Creates, Empire State Development, and SCREEN Holdings Company Ltd., based in Kyoto, Japan, formalized this operating agreement with a ceremonial signing by Creates President Dave Anderson and SCREEN Holdings President and CEO Masato Goto and President Ian Brown of the new company, SCREEN Advanced Technology Center of America (ATCA), at SCREEN’s Monzennakacho site in Tokyo on December 16.

NY Creates President Dave Anderson said, “Creates is proud to embark on this collaboration with SCREEN, building upon the $1 billion investment at our site by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and $9 billion from our industry partners which is attracting additional growth opportunities and amplifying our strong connections with Japan’s cutting-edge ecosystem. The establishment of SCREEN’s new R&D center at our Albany NanoTech Complex reflects a shared commitment to driving semiconductor R&D and innovation in New York and the U.S. We are also grateful for the work by Empire State Development to help make this partnership opportunity come to fruition as we provide SCREEN access to our world-class facilities. SCREEN’s renowned expertise in technology and innovation will further enable the region’s semiconductor R&D, workforce development, and economic advancement efforts.”

SCREEN President and CEO Masato Goto said, “SCREEN appreciates the cooperation of NY Creates and Empire State Development parties to enable us to establish our new R&D site outside Japan at the Albany NanoTech Complex with the aim of reinforcing our product competitiveness in the semiconductor production equipment business. SCREEN ATCA will expand our capability and capacity to engage with existing onsite tenants, global customers and partners to build a robust business foundation for new growth.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State is leading America's resurgence in semiconductor research, development and manufacturing. SCREEN’s new center at NY Creates will build upon the state's strong partnership with Japan to fuel collaborative semiconductor innovations across our high-tech ecosystems.”

Through this new partnership, Creates and SCREEN intend to connect leading organizations in both the U.S. and Japan, leveraging their networks to drive innovation in semiconductor research and development while complementing each other’s strengths to further advance their respective high-tech ecosystems. ATCA aims to accelerate elemental technology validation and equipment development from the wet processing field to emerging technology fields such as thermal processing and advanced packaging.

SCREEN is a world leader in semiconductor wet etch and cleaning processes with a range of wet processing, coat/develop, anneal, and image processing core technologies. This partnership with Creates complements a broadening network of domestic and international partners contributing to the success of Creates’ innovation hub. A growing number of collaborations are being made possible as a result of the establishment of Creates’ new NanoFab Reflection facility that will also be home to Creates’ EUV Lithography Center, which currently offers standard NA EUV lithography, with High NA EUV lithography capabilities accessible in 2026.

The 310,000 square foot NanoFab Reflection is a key component of Governor Hochul’s semiconductor strategy and investment in growing NY Creates’ Albany NanoTech Complex, which is already the nation’s premier public–private semiconductor R&D hub. The project will support hundreds of new permanent high-tech jobs, generate $9 billion in private investment, and harness the power of expanded partnerships with universities, workforce programs, and global semiconductor companies.

The Governor recently participated in a “topping out” ceremony of the NanoFab Reflection facility, marking the installation of the final steel beam of the building’s structure and highlighting its on-schedule construction progress. Completion of the building is anticipated by the end of next year.

Senator Charles Schumer said, “SCREEN’s new $75 million partnership with NY Creates further establishes Albany NanoTech as a global hub for semiconductor R&D and shows that Albany is the place to lead America’s semiconductor R&D. Companies from across the world are recognizing what I have long known: investing in Albany NanoTech – which will soon be home to the first and only publicly-owned High NA EUV Center in North America thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership – is key to developing the next frontier of semiconductor technology. I will continue to fight to deliver more investments to support Albany and NY Creates’s efforts, which are critical to our economy, our national security, and our technological future.”

About NY Creates

NY Creates serves as a lab-to-fab bridge for advanced electronics, fostering public-private and industry-academic partnerships for technology development and innovation. NY Creates attracts and leads industry-connected innovation and commercialization projects that secure significant investment, advance R&D in emerging technologies, and generate the jobs of tomorrow. NY Creates runs some of the most advanced facilities in the world, boasts more than 2,700 industry experts and faculty, and manages public and private investments of more than $25 billion—placing it at the global epicenter of high-tech innovation and commercialization. Learn more at www.ny-creates.org.

About SCREEN

SCREEN Holdings is a holding company supervising four core business companies: semiconductor production equipment (SPE), graphic arts equipment (GA), display production equipment (FT), and PCB-related equipment (PE). Established in 1943, originally as a graphic arts equipment manufacturer, SCREEN has expanded its businesses into the electronics industry, driving innovation in the industries it serves. Its SPE segment is a leading manufacturer of wafer processing equipment for the semiconductor market worldwide. It consistently holds the top global share in wafer wet etching and cleaning and delivers a wide range of solutions that underpin semiconductor production, including lithography, annealing, measurement/inspection systems. Learn more at www.screen.co.jp/en.