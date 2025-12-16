NUJ responds to BBC Charter Review launch

The government has launched the BBC Charter Review, pledging to “future-proof” the BBC and its “world-class journalism”.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“The NUJ welcomes the launch of the BBC Charter Review. The union will consult members to obtain their views on the Green Paper and looks forward to engaging constructively with the government throughout the process to secure the funding and reforms that guarantee the BBC’s journalism around the world and its future at the centre of UK cultural life.”

The publication comes at a pivotal time for the BBC following the recent resignations of Tim Davie, BBC director-general, and Deborah Turness, BBC News chief executive. Yesterday US president Donald Trump filed a $5billion lawsuit against the BBC over Panorama’s misediting of his speech on 6 January 2021. The NUJ believes the defamation claim is tantamount to a mega SLAPP that is consistent with the Trump administration’s track record of attempting to defund, cow and censor domestic and foreign media.

NUJ members at the BBC have consistently called for protection from political interference and sustainable funding, after a decade of licence-fee freezes and cuts have resulted in a 25-30% real terms reduction in its budget.

Lisa Nandy, UK culture secretary, said:

“The BBC must remain fiercely independent, accountable and be able to command public trust. It must reflect the whole of the UK, remain an engine for economic growth and be funded in a way that is sustainable and fair for audiences. As a government, we will ensure that this Charter Review is the catalyst that helps the BBC adapt to a rapidly changing media landscape and secures its role at the heart of national life.”

The NUJ urges the government to engage trade unions and NUJ members at the BBC throughout the Charter Renewal process. Public consultation should be meaningful and widely promoted via on air and online outlets.

