COS Systems Launches Wholesale Engine – The API-First Orchestrator Built for Modern Open Access and Multi-Brand ISP Ops

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- COS Systems today announces the launch of COS Wholesale Engine, a new API-first Open Access Network Orchestrator built for operators managing multi-provider, multi-vendor, and multi-brand broadband networks. Developed to meet the growing need for flexible, interoperable, and automated wholesale operations, COS Wholesale Engine enables infrastructure owners to run modern Open Access and wholesale broadband networks at scale.“Operators today need flexibility, openness, and automation—not another monolithic system,” said Sajan Parikh, CTO of COS Systems. “COS Wholesale Engine gives infrastructure owners the freedom to support multiple ISPs, multiple technologies, and even acquired networks with different tech stacks—all without disrupting customer-facing systems. It removes operational friction and accelerates the adoption of true Open Access.”COS Wholesale Engine exposes all operational, network, and location data through a standardized, industry-aligned REST API layer, enabling ISPs to integrate their CRM, billing, NOC, or support systems quickly and consistently.Who Benefits From COS Wholesale Engine1. Open Access Network operators2. Broadband infrastructure owners3. ISPs executing M&A strategies or managing multiple brands4. Operators running mixed-technology or multi-vendor environmentsWhy Operators Choose Wholesale Engine1. Separation of Infrastructure and Customer OperationsEnables network operators and ISPs to run independently while remaining fully automated and interoperable. The Single source of truth for addresses and deliverability ensures all parties operate with accurate, synchronized data.2. Open Access and Wholesale-Ready ArchitectureMultiple ISPs can onboard seamlessly, improving take-rates, revenue, and service diversity.3. Multi-Brand and M&A ExpansionOperators can introduce multiple brands into any market without syncing issues or data conflicts. For owners of several ISP brands, this enables cross-selling, which drives take-rates as subscriber choice grows.4. Faster Time-to-MarketAcquired networks can be integrated quickly into the standardized, industry-aligned REST API layer, without replacing BSS/OSS stacks.5. Vendor-Agnostic ProvisioningSupports major EMS/NMS vendors and reduces hardware lock-in. Supports multi-vendor fiber and fixed-wireless networks and eliminates the need for “rip-and-replace” during mergers.6. Collaborative ticketing and network-wide disruption management Connects operators and ISPs through shared workflows to enable faster issue resolution.7. Dispute-Free Wholesale BillingWholesale billing is fully automated and tied to actual activations, ensuring accuracy and transparency.How It Differs From COS Business EngineCOS Business Engine remains COS Systems’s flagship platform for retail or Open Access marketplaces and includes:1. A customer portal for subscriber self-service2. A marketplace for service offerings3. Extensive ISP user interfaces4. Automated provisioning, ticketing, and subscriber billing5. Business Engine includes a large set of REST APIs but is optimized around retail operations.COS Wholesale Engine, on the other hand:1. Removes subscriber-facing UIs2. Is fully API-first with standardized, industry-aligned integration patterns3. Retains the same proven operational backbone (provisioning, ticketing, billing)4. Is optimized for large ISPs and multi-network wholesale ecosystemsTogether, the two platforms give operators the freedom to support retail, wholesale, or hybrid models.About COS SystemsCOS Systems provides software solutions that streamline the deployment and operations of fiber and broadband networks. Our product suite supports a wide range of business models—from traditional ISPs to wholesale and Open Access operators—enabling efficient buildout, service delivery, field operations, and customer engagement.With integrated tools for automation, provisioning, field service management, digital sales, and self-service customer experiences, COS software helps broadband providers improve operational efficiency, increase take-rates, and deliver high-quality connectivity to communities worldwide.Learn more at www.cossystems.com

