Ting Chooses COS FSM to Modernize and Scale Fiber Installations Across the U.S.

Purpose-built platform brings automation, efficiency, and a better customer experience to fiber rollouts.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- COS Systems is proud to announce the launch of COS FSM, a powerful, stand-alone Field Service Management (FSM) platform that can be used independently or seamlessly integrated with Business Engine, developed specifically for the fiber industry. As one of the first adopters of the system, Ting , a leading U.S. internet service provider, is now leveraging COS FSM to manage and streamline fiber installations across multiple cities and states, handling over 130 installations per day with precision and efficiency.With active operations in more than 20 cities across 8 U.S. states, Ting continues to expand its footprint as a premier fiber broadband provider. As part of their commitment to delivering exceptional customer experience and operational excellence, Ting selected COS FSM to modernize and automate their field service operations.“Field installations are not only a critical part of delivering fiber—they're often the first physical interaction a subscriber has with our brand. With COS FSM, we ensure that this experience is smooth, timely, and professional,” said CJ Ehrenreich, Senior Vice President, Networks, Construction and Engineering at Ting.COS FSM is developed by COS Systems, leveraging years of experience working with those who build and operate fiber networks. Originally embedded in the COS BSS/OSS suite, the functionality has now been expanded into a stand-alone, API-first platform. COS FSM is designed for seamless integration into complex environments involving ISPs, operators, and construction firms alike.Core Capabilities:Support for All Types of Work OrdersDesign and automate workflows to match your operational processes.Skill-Based AssignmentsAutomatically assign the right technician for the job based on expertise.Geographic AllocationAssign technicians to specific field areas for local efficiency.Customer Self-SchedulingLet customers book their own appointments—improving satisfaction and reducing churn.Advanced Scheduling AlgorithmsOptimize technician routes and minimize travel time with intelligent dispatching.“We built COS FSM to solve the exact challenges fiber providers face in the field,” said Mikael Philipsson, CEO at COS Systems. “With Ting already using it to scale daily operations across multiple markets, we’re proud to deliver a platform that’s reliable, flexible, and purpose-built for the broadband industry.”COS Systems provides software solutions that streamline the deployment and operations of fiber networks, enabling service providers and network owners to efficiently build, market, and manage broadband networks worldwide. Our flagship platform, COS Business Engine, is a proven BSS/OSS solution that supports both traditional ISPs and Open Access networks. COS FSM optimizes scheduling, dispatching, and task management for a more efficient and integrated workflow.With an end-to-end approach, our solutions enable self-service management, digital sales, and marketing through an intuitive online marketplace. Designed for ease of use, COS software enhances both the customer and employee experience, driving higher take rates and maximizing revenue.About TingTing is a next-generation internet service provider, offering fiber-optic broadband, fixed wireless and mobile services designed to put people first. With a commitment to being open, honest and fair, Ting brings exceptional connectivity to communities across the country. Learn more at ting.com

