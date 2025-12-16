Cavo Health Unveils Autonomous Point-of-Care Coding to Boost Revenue and Reduce Physician Burnout

George Witwer, CEO of Cavo Health

Announcing the First Precise Word Matching Autonomous Coding Product on the Market, Setting a New Standard in Point-Of-Care Coding Solutions.

Cavo’s Autonomous Coder improves documentation accuracy and coding specificity without adding work for physicians, reducing burnout while increasing revenue and quality scores.” — George Witwer, CEO of Cavo Health

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cavo Health today announced the launch of its Autonomous Coder , a revolutionary solution that delivers accurate ICD-10 diagnostic coding and Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI) directly at the Point-of-Care . The system captures the highest number, the most accurate, and most specific ICDs, dramatically reducing physician burden while optimizing revenue. This is the first Precise Word Matching autonomous coding product on the market, setting a new standard in Point-of-Care coding solutions.Powered by Precise Word Matching AI , a deterministic, expert-curated approach, Cavo Health achieves 96%+ coding accuracy “out of the box” - far exceeding the 70–80% accuracy rates typical of competing machine learning solutions. On a single EMR, Cavo Autonomous Coder should achieve 99% accuracy, for precision, recall, and specificity, within six months of launch.Unlike legacy Machine Learning Computer Assisted Coding (CAC) tools for the Mid-Revenue Cycle that rely on human coders to validate ICD suggestions, Cavo’s technology maintains high accuracy even for complex and rare diagnoses, thus virtually eliminating the need for post-encounter coding review. Moreover, Cavo Autonomous Coder will identify when documentation is missing MEAT for diagnoses and suggest documentation improvements when clinical measures suggest undocumented diagnoses.“Cavo’s Autonomous Coder improves documentation accuracy and coding specificity without adding work for physicians, reducing burnout while increasing revenue and quality scores,” said George Witwer, CEO of Cavo Health.Unlike Machine Learning AI, which requires constant retraining and offers limited transparency, Cavo’s solution was created by coders for coders, delivering the exact correct and most specific ICD code in real time. This approach captures rare, combination, and complex codes with full transparency, no model retraining, and seamless integration into existing EMRs - all while meeting HIPAA, HITRUST and CMS standards.Key Benefits of Cavo Autonomous Coder:• Accurate, real-time coding: 98%+ of codes captured with the high specificity• Increased revenue per physician• Fewer physician queries, meaning faster billing and less clinician burnout• Improved quality metrics and compliance• Minimal workflow disruption: Seamless EMR integration at the Point-of-Care• Real-time CDI suggestions and MEAT substantiationBy combining autonomous coding with real-time CDI, Cavo Health ensures accurate documentation and precise coding at every encounter, freeing physicians to focus on patient care while hospitals optimize revenue and reduce administrative inefficiencies.About Cavo HealthCavo Health is a U.S. based healthcare technology company that empowers payers and providers with the most accurate, specific, and complete Point-of-Care autonomous coding, clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, automated diagnostic coding, and hybrid HEDIS abstraction. Its proprietary Precise Word Matching AI powers a HITRUST-certified, audit-ready platform designed to support Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, Commercial Risk Adjustment, and Quality programs, maximizing accuracy, reducing RADV exposure, improving Star Ratings, and driving stronger financial and patient outcomes.Contact us for a demo or a no-cost trial.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.