Cavo Health’s Precise Word Matching AI: Virtually Perfect Day One CMS 2026 Updates, Outperforming Machine Learning AI

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the release of the FY 2026 ICD-10 CMS update adding 487 new diagnosis codes, revising 38 codes, and deleting 28 codes, healthcare organizations face the urgent challenge of adapting coding systems by October 1. Cavo Health today announced that its Precise Word Matching AI will be virtually perfect on Day One, delivering unmatched accuracy and compliance with zero delays.Unlike machine learning AI models which require tens of thousands of coded charts and weeks to months to retrain on every CMS update, Cavo’s Precise Word Matching AI deploys immediately, without training cycles, error-prone datasets, or model drift. This enables payers and providers to maintain accuracy, compliance, and revenue integrity right from the start of their new coding projects.Key Advantages of Cavo’s Precise Word Matching AI for FY 2026 Updates: Day One Accuracy : Ready immediately when new CMS codes go into effect. No Missed Codes : Captures even rare, complex, or unusually documented diagnoses which take large amounts of training for machine learning and are often missed by machine learning AI.• No Model Drift: Rules-based precision eliminates the accuracy decay seen in machine learning systems.• Audit Protection: Ensures accurate RAF scoring and stronger defense against RADV audits.• Faster Implementation: Avoids costly months-long machine learning retraining cycles, saving time and money.“CMS just announced nearly 500 new diagnosis codes for FY 2026, and while machine learning competitors will take months to retrain - and still fall far short of perfect - Cavo Health will be accurate and compliant on Day One,” said George Witwer, CEO of Cavo Health. “That’s a massive competitive advantage for payers and providers who can’t afford delays or inaccuracies in coding.”With CMS ICD-10 updates arriving every September and compliance required by October 1, organizations cannot risk waiting weeks or months for machine learning AI systems to “catch up.” Cavo Health’s Precise Word Matching AI ensures immediate readiness, protecting revenue and compliance while delivering consistent, high-accuracy coding results.About Cavo HealthCavo Health is a U.S.-based healthcare technology company that empowers payers and providers with the most accurate, specific, and complete automated diagnostic coding, HEDIS abstraction, and clinical documentation (CDI) solutions. Its proprietary Precise Word Matching AI powers a HITRUST-certified, audit-ready platform designed to support Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, Commercial Risk Adjustment, and Quality programs - maximizing accuracy, reducing RADV exposure, improving Star Ratings, and driving stronger financial and patient outcomes.Contact us for a demo or a no-cost trial.# # #

