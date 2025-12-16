ROAR Partners and Entoro Expand Access to Pre-Disaster Mitigation Financing Through Innovative Resilience Securities

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ROAR Partners and Entoro announced today a partnership implementing Entoro’s Natural Capital Securities (NCS) Program within ROAR’s Capital Investment Stack to help close a persistent financing gap: aligning capital formation with the need for pre-disaster risk exposure mitigation across residential, commercial, industrial, and public-sector assets, facilities, and infrastructure. ROAR’s approach integrates engineered design and building standards with technology, data analytics, and investment instruments, and the objective of unlocking more than $2.5 trillion in alternative resources for land- and asset owners, as well as states, local governments, and special districts in high-risk geographies.Today's announcement by ROAR and Entoro seeks to securitize and monetize resilience credits - a quantifiable financial incentive such as a tax offset, fee reduction, or tradable asset issued by a public entity to neutralize the incremental cost of implementing disaster mitigation measures that exceed baseline regulatory standards, therefore generating additional capital for projects.“In every major disaster category, the economics are clear: prevention and mitigation deliver outsized returns, but the capital stack has not been designed to scale those investments in advance,” said Richard Seline, Managing Partner of ROAR Partners. “By pairing ROAR’s resilience and natural-capital project pipeline with institution-ready securities structures, we can bring disciplined underwriting and repeatable issuance to the work that reduces risk before communities pay the financial, economic, fiscal, societal price. Creating value for existing and emerging resilience-centric credits with the ability to securitize, transfer, exchange these credits will incentivize a new capital structure through our market and exchange platform!”ROAR has worked with nationally recognized financial firms and advisors to build a bridge between project development and investable, institution-grade securities and transaction structures, targeting a 1:11 or better cost-benefit in pre-disaster investment.Entoro’s NCS Program is intended to serve as capital-markets infrastructure and execution capabilities that bridge two primary instruments—CLEAN (Collateralized Liquid Environmental Asset Note) and LEON (Liquid Environmental Outcome Note)— designed to convert resilience-centric risk mitigation outcomes into regulated securities usable by mainstream capital markets, rather than relying on fragmented voluntary credit markets and unrealized investment resources.CLEAN and LEON are complementary Natural Capital Securities instruments designed to translate verified resilience outcomes into investable formats for mainstream capital markets. CLEAN is structured as a prepayment note that provides upfront capital against the future delivery of defined outcomes (such as watershed or resilience project benefits) from specific projects or portfolios, with performance tied to standardized third-party monitoring, verifying and reporting over time—particularly well-suited where the core “asset” is a measurable standard of resilience performance rather than conventional cash flow alone. LEON, by contrast, is designed for project-finance contexts where measurable outcomes and identifiable cash flows coexist, linking notes to project outputs and revenues (including fees, availability payments, or savings) alongside defined standards of practice and performance metrics for financial, economic, fiscal, and societal impact.Execution is designed to run on institutional “rails" such as trustee, registrar, depositary, and escrow management. The NCS structure is supported through ROAR-formed, public-sector designated special purpose vehicles, project partnerships among enlightened stakeholders, and standard capital-markets functions such as bonds, mutual risk pools, catastrophic-parametric insurance. Pricing and risk review are anchored in Clear Rating’s due diligence and analytics with documentation by ROAR’s Future Proofing America Standards of Practice third-party monitoring-verifying-reporting. Entoro will manage issuance, distribution, and ongoing servicing so that investors receive credible reporting on both financial and resilience performance.“Markets know how to fund projects when the structure is investable, governable, and serviceable at scale,” said Entoro Managing Partner James C. Row, CFA. “CLEAN and LEON are purpose-built securities frameworks that translate verified resilience outcomes into institutional formats—complete with the fiduciary infrastructure, documentation, and servicing investors expect—so capital can move earlier, faster, and with greater accountability into the projects that measurably reduce forecasted risk exposures. By working with and supporting ROAR's Resilience Capital Investment Stack and strategic investment partners, we intend to transform the Nation's allocation of resources towards significant preparedness, mitigation, and associated returns on investment."About ROAR PartnersROAR Partners is a national innovation and investment advisory firm formed to assess, design, and deliver resilience and natural-capital projects that quantify risk reduction and co-benefits, working with public, private, and philanthropic entities to define special districts and implement real-estate- and infrastructure-oriented initiatives that can be financed and reported with institutional rigor. ( www.roarpartners.co ) For further information contact Richard Seline, Managing Partner, richard@roarpartners.co.About EntoroEntoro is a leading investment bank specializing in capital formation for the energy, infrastructure, and technology sectors. The firm provides advisory, capital raising, and syndication services with a focus on innovative and complex transactions.( www.entoro.com ) For further information on Natural Capital Securities: https://www.naturalcapital.global/

