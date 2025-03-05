Clear Rating ESCI Now Available on the Bloomberg Terminal

Clear Rating, LLC (Clear Rating), an Entoro company, has announced that the Engineered Solutions Carbon Index (ticker: CLRAESCI Index)

is now available to Bloomberg Terminal users via {SPOT}. This significant milestone marks a much-needed step in providing transparency and pricing rationalization for engineered solutions credits in the voluntary carbon market.With access to the ESCI on the Bloomberg Terminal, carbon market participants are provided with essential data to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of carbon credits.The ESCI serves as a benchmark for tracking the prices of carbon credits derived from advanced technologies, also known as engineered solutions, and was created in response to the growing demand for these solutions as the market evolves. With this new index, Clear Rating is poised to enhance investment analysis and facilitate informed decision-making for market participants."Going live on the Bloomberg Terminal represents a major advancement in our mission to create reliable, standardized pricing for a fast-growing segment of the carbon credit market," stated James C. Row, Founder/CEO of Clear Rating. Clear Rating brought its extensive experience in carbon credit ratings to bear in developing the ESCI.Clear Rating's ESCI is also available for use across the enterprise via Bloomberg's Data License and real-time market data feed, B-PIPE.For more information, please visit Clear Rating's website.About Clear RatingClear Rating, LLC provides a comprehensive suite of valuation and rating services, covering both traditional corporate and portfolio valuations, innovative areas such as digital securities and NFTs, and carbon credit ratings. We stay ahead of market trends, ensuring our services cater to the ever-evolving financial landscape. Our commitment to accuracy, relevance, and comprehensiveness positions us as a trusted partner for your financial decision-making needs. To learn more about Clear Rating, visit www.clearrating.com

