FacilityOS Debuts Beacon AI to Support Smarter and More Efficient Facility Management

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FacilityOS today announced the launch of Beacon, a new artificial intelligence engine that unifies operational data to deliver immediate, powerful insights directly inside the FacilityOS Platform. Beacon helps frontline teams, managers, and compliance leaders answer questions from data grounded in each facility’s operations.

"Beacon AI was built to make decisions faster and easier,” said Ariel Mashiyev, Chairman and CEO at FacilityOS. “Teams no longer need to dig through reports or spend hours on analysis. Beacon delivers clear, data-driven answers right inside FacilityOS."

Beacon addresses four core operational needs:

1. Faster decisions rooted in facility data : Pulls data from your actual sites, workflows, and records across all FacilityOS modules to explain what’s happening and help you determine next steps.

2. Fewer compliance surprises, stronger audit readiness : Interacts with users to flag gaps in training and documentation to help teams walk into audits prepared.

3. Continuous improvement across teams and sites : Provides guidance to streamline the check-in flow and prevent bottlenecks.

4. Ease of use: In-product steps answer user queries on how to complete tasks, making it easier to adopt new features and capabilities.

Customers use Beacon to reduce ‘time to answer’ for frontline teams, make sense of scattered data, and prepare for audits with less manual effort. Leaders gain clear visibility into where workflows slow down and which sites are falling behind, turning insight into coordinated action across sites.

“Operations need timely answers,” said Mashiyev. “Beacon turns live operational activity into practical guidance in the moment of need, whether it’s an onsite workflow question, a compliance check, or a cross-site performance review.”

Availability: Beacon is available today for FacilityOS customers.

About FacilityOS

Deployed across more than 7,000 sites worldwide, FacilityOS powers complex work environments by optimizing and automating key facility processes to achieve regulatory compliance, enforce safety protocols, improve operational efficiencies, and drive site security requirements.

The integrated FacilityOS platform is supported by robust reporting, turnkey onboarding, and extensive configurability that ensures a strong impact in many industries, such as manufacturing, industrial, healthcare, higher education, and other mission-critical environments. Each module within FacilityOS is designed to work standalone or together with other modules to maximize the impact of the platform.

FacilityOS is a global company with offices in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Learn more at facilityos.com.

Media Contact: Media Relations, FacilityOS

rdaleman@facilityos.com

