FacilityOS Launches AI Receiving Assistant to Eliminate Manual Parcel Intake and Secure Chain of Custody

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FacilityOS, today announced the launch of its AI Receiving Assistant, a new AI-powered capability within LogisticsOS that transforms how parcels are received, recorded, and tracked from the moment they arrive.

As organizations face rising package volumes, tighter compliance requirements, and ongoing labor constraints, receiving remains one of the most manual and error-prone steps in the parcel lifecycle. The AI Receiving Assistant addresses this challenge by automating package intake at the point of arrival – eliminating manual data entry while improving speed, accuracy, and accountability.

Designed for high-volume mailrooms and logistics environments, the solution uses optical character recognition (OCR) paired with AI to automatically capture key shipping label data – including recipient, tracking number, and carrier – even across non-standard, damaged, or inconsistent labels. Receiving staff simply capture a photo of each parcel using the AI receiving app on their smartphones and the FacilityOS Beacon AI instantly extracts and validates label data, flowing clean, structured information directly into LogisticsOS.

By applying AI at the front door of logistics operations, the solution reduces intake bottlenecks, improves downstream workflows, and gives operations teams real-time visibility into every package – before issues become escalations.

“Receiving is the foundation of the entire parcel lifecycle, yet it’s where many organizations still rely on manual entry and paper-based processes,” said Ariel Mashiyev, Chairman and CEO at FacilityOS. “With the AI Receiving Assistant, we’re bringing intelligence directly into the receiving workflow – helping teams move faster, reduce risk, and maintain trust in their data from the first scan onward.”

The AI Receiving Assistant is available now as part of the LogisticsOS platform, extending FacilityOS’s broader AI strategy to modernize physical operations with automation, accuracy, and real-time insight.

To learn more or request a demo, visit https://www.facilityos.com/ai-receiving-assistant.

About FacilityOS

Deployed across more than 7,000 sites worldwide, FacilityOS powers complex work environments by optimizing and automating key facility processes to achieve regulatory compliance, enforce safety protocols, improve operational efficiencies, and drive site security requirements.

The integrated FacilityOS platform is supported by robust reporting, turnkey onboarding, and extensive configurability that ensures a strong impact in many industries, such as manufacturing, industrial, healthcare, higher education, and other mission-critical environments. Each module within FacilityOS is designed to work standalone or together with other modules to maximize the impact of the platform.

FacilityOS is a global company with offices in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Learn more at facilityos.com.

