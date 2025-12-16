Shufti Achieves Industry-Leading eIDV Population Coverage Across 4.29 Billion Identities

Shufti now offers the highest population coverage for eIDV across 60+ countries, helping regulated businesses onboard legitimate users globally.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shufti, a global identity verification and compliance provider, has expanded its electronic identity verification (eIDV) capability to deliver the industry’s highest population coverage.

The upgrade enables regulated businesses to verify 4.29 billion identities across 60+ countries, supported by a combination of national and private databases. This growth enables businesses to onboard users worldwide and apply eIDV as the first-line verification method regardless of location.

In eIDV, performance depends primarily on population coverage, and programmes often fail to deliver real ROI when the coverage is too shallow. The problems typically emerge when depth doesn’t keep pace with breadth, when networks expand into many countries without covering enough of the population inside them, verification rates decline, and businesses end up relying on manual reviews and fallback methods for a significant portion of users.

As these manual processes extend the time required for onboarding, increase operational costs, and lead to a high number of legitimate users abandoning their applications, they pose challenges for organisations attempting to expand into new and emerging markets.

“Coverage is what turns eIDV from a regional feature into a global compliance infrastructure,” said Shahid Hanif, Co-Founder and CEO of Shufti “Partial networks force businesses into workflows held together with workarounds that frustrate users and create risk blind spots. Shufti combines breadth of global eIDV reach with depth of population coverage so businesses can onboard legitimate users anywhere through one seamless and reliable verification flow.”

Shufti’s enhanced eIDV network provides businesses with more comprehensive, locally relevant data for compliant onboarding across global markets, with verification operating through passive and active checks, remaining low friction for most users and increasing when a higher level of assurance is required.

To strengthen reliability, eIDV provides configurable 1+1 and 2+2 match logic, verifying several key attributes using layered, independent sources without additional input from the user. The system automatically adjusts the verification logic for the regions or level of risk to determine the best approach based on the market.

With eIDV’s internal waterfall, when a source is unavailable, it handles the management of the escalated or continued verification process on its own without creating dependencies on other individuals to design backup paths.

About Shufti

Shufti is a global identity verification and compliance platform that helps organisations meet their regulatory obligations for KYC, KYB, AML Screening, and multi-source customer risk assessment using a single AI-powered platform.

There are over 1,000+ enterprises globally from several industries, including Financial Services, iGaming, Forex, Crypto, Healthcare, and Digital Platforms that trust Shufti for onboarding and assessing risk with regard to conducting business in more than 240 countries and territories.

Companies leverage the advantages of Shufti to streamline compliance across varying regulatory jurisdictions and reduce their exposure to fraud, while accelerating and instilling confidence in their customer acquisition efforts.



