Shufti Extends Partnership with White Hat Gaming to Strengthen Global Compliance and Player Verification

The partnership delivers AI-powered KYC and facial biometrics to enhance global compliance, reduce fraud, and streamline player onboarding in regulated markets.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shufti, a global leader in AI-powered identity verification and compliance solutions, today announced the extension of its long-standing partnership with White Hat Gaming, a premier iGaming platform provider. Having collaborated since 2019, the renewed agreement reinforces both companies’ commitment to secure, seamless, and fully-compliant player onboarding across regulated markets worldwide.

Enhancing trust, security and compliance in iGaming:

Through this extended partnership, Shufti will continue to power White Hat Gaming’s compliance infrastructure with its advanced KYC (Know Your Customer) and facial biometric verification technologies. These tools enable operators within White Hat’s extensive network to meet stringent global regulatory requirements, particularly across the US and Europe, while maintaining a frictionless player experience.

The integration of Shufti’s AI-driven KYC suite, including real-time Document Authentication and Facial Biometrics, is extended to White Hat’s PAM (Player Account Management) platform.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with Shufti as we expand into new jurisdictions,” said Heather McKee, Director of Compliance at White Hat Gaming. “Shufti’s verification technology not only strengthens our compliance framework but also ensures that our players enjoy a smooth and secure onboarding experience.”

Driving measurable outcomes since 2019

Since the inception of their partnership, Shufti’s verification technology has helped White Hat Gaming achieve:

-Significant reductions in onboarding times, improving conversion rates and player satisfaction.

-Tighter document heuristics reduced fraudulent completion attempts while preserving genuine player throughput.

-Enhanced operational efficiency, minimising manual reviews and compliance overhead.

-Together, the companies continue focusing on future-ready compliance, state-by-state licensing support in the US, and expansion into new regulated markets, ensuring both operators and players benefit from cutting-edge verification capabilities.

Commitment to the highest security standards:

Both organisations uphold globally recognized data security and privacy frameworks, including SOC 2, GDPR and PCI DSS. This shared commitment reinforces the integrity and resilience of the verification process, protecting user data and ensuring ongoing regulatory alignment.

“White Hat Gaming has proven itself as a leader in responsible gaming and regulatory compliance,” added Max Irwin, VP of Sales for Europe at Shufti. “We’re delighted to continue supporting their growth with our AI-powered identity solutions, helping operators stay compliant while fostering player trust and safety.”

A partnership built for global growth:

-Global coverage: Shufti’s verification platform supports over 240 countries and territories and 150+ languages, enabling White Hat Gaming to serve a truly international player base.

-Seamless integration: Rapid automation and flexible embedding through API enable fast deployment into operator workflows, reducing time-to-value.

-Continuous innovation: Both companies are investing in future-focused technologies to enhance fraud prevention, streamline onboarding, and adapt to evolving regulatory landscapes.

About White Hat Gaming

White Hat Gaming is a leading iGaming platform provider offering a full-service, modular, and scalable PAM solution. With a focus on regulatory compliance, technology excellence and speed to market, White Hat empowers operators to launch, manage and grow in multiple jurisdictions with confidence.

About Shufti

Shufti is a global leader in identity verification, offering AI-powered KYC, KYB, AML and biometric solutions to help businesses across industries verify users in real-time and comply with international regulations. With presence in over 230 countries and territories, Shufti supports businesses in enhancing security, reducing fraud, and accelerating user onboarding.

