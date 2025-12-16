Cleer Audio Unveils ARC 4 Series Open-Ear True Wireless Earbuds

Cleer Audio Arc 4 Series THX® Certified Open-Ear True Wireless Earbuds Cleer Audio Arc 4 Series THX® Certified Open-Ear Earbuds Cleer Audio Arc 4 Series THX® Certified Open-Ear Earbuds (C)

World’s First THX® Certified Open-Ear True Wireless Earbuds - With Dolby Audio™ & Dolby Atmos®, Taking Immersion To The Next Level

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cleer Audio —an award-winning force in high-performance headphones and smart speakers—raises the bar yet again with the launch of the Arc 4 and Arc 4+: the World’s First THXCertified Open-Ear True Wireless Earbuds. Supercharged with advanced spatial audio, the Arc Series now delivers Dolby Audio™, while Arc 4+ goes even further with Dolby Atmosfor a fully immersive, next-level listening experience.The Arc 4 Series delivers Hi-Res Audio with a 65Hz–40kHz frequency range, enhanced by Cleer’s DBE 4.0 (Dynamic Bass Enhancement) for deeper, richer lows and powerful bass. Powered by Bluetooth 5.4 and SnapdragonSound, the earbuds provide fast, stable connectivity with multipoint support for seamless device switching. QualcommcVc (Clear Voice Capture) microphones improve voice calls by reducing background noise and canceling echo for crystal-clear conversations while preserving immersive audio. They also support aptX™ Lossless and voice control for ultra-clear wireless sound with precise detail.The next-generation Arc 4 earbuds are 10% lighter than their predecessors—just 10.8 g per earbud—and feature a refined ergonomic hinge and softer materials for a secure, comfortable fit. The redesigned charging case is slimmer and pocket-friendly, offering easy portability while providing reliable protection and convenient charging for the earbuds.The open-ear design allows users to enjoy premium sound while staying aware of their surroundings, perfect for commuting, work, or workouts. With an IPX7 water-resistance rating, the Arc 4 Series is built to handle sweat, rain, and everyday use. The Arc 4 delivers up to 32 hours of total playback (7–9 hours per charge plus 25 hours from the case), while the Arc 4+ extends battery life up to 34 hours and adds Dolby Head Tracking, Apple MFicertification, and physical on/off controls. Lightweight and portable at just 80 g including the case, the series combines comfort, endurance, and performance in a sleek, modern design.The Cleer+ App lets users fine-tune their listening experience with customizable EQ, touch control mapping, and battery monitoring. The Arc 4+—available exclusively on Amazon—also comes in a distinctive pink finish alongside black and white, providing both advanced functionality and personal style.Cleer Arc Series Key Features – Arc 4 and Arc 4+• Open-Ear Design: Secure, flexible hinge for comfortable, all-day wear while staying aware of your surroundings• THXCertified: Verifying the highest standard of audio fidelity for open earphone listening• Dolby Certified Sound: Dolby Audio™ (Arc 4); Dolby Atmoswith Head Tracking (Arc 4+)• Hi-Res Audio| SnapdragonSound | aptX™ Lossless• Dynamic Bass Enhancement (DBE 4.0): Delivers deeper, richer low-end performance• Connectivity: Bluetooth5.4 with multipoint support and USB-C charging• Crystal-Clear Calls: QualcommcVc and aptX™ Voice noise suppression• Durability: IPX7 water-resistant and sweatproof• Auto Volume Control (AVC): Adjusts sound based on your surroundings• Anti-Loss Detection: Audible alert if an earbud is misplaced• Battery Life: Up to 32 hours (Arc 4) / 34 hours (Arc 4+)• Weight: 10.8 g per earbud / 76 g with charging case• Compatibility: Works with Android and iOS devicesAvailability• Arc 4: Black and White | $99.99 USD | Available now at CleerAudio.com and authorized U.S. dealers.• Arc 4+: Black, White, and Pink | $129.99 USD | Available in January 2026 exclusively on Amazon.com.# # #©2025 Cleer, Inc. All rights reserved. All brands and trade names are the property of their respective owners. THX, THX Certification, and the THX Logo are the property of THX Ltd., registered in the U.S. and other countries.ABOUT CLEER AUDIO – www.cleeraudio.com Established in 2015, Cleer Audio offers award-winning high-performance headphones and smart speakers unbound by the shackles of conventional thinking, that allows users to discover freedom through unparalleled audio. Cleer believes in elevating and transforming every experience through sound, creating with intention, anticipating the consumer’s needs before they’re even recognized. Based in San Diego, California, the brand has received many awards as well, a 2020 CES Innovations Award. Cleer is devoted to pioneering breakthrough, award-winning audio technologies with uncompromising sound performance.Cleer Audio Press Contact: Roberta Lewis, roberta.lewis@cleeraudio.comABOUT THX Ltd. “The Audience is Listening” – www.thx.com Founded in 1983 by filmmaker George Lucas, THX Ltd. today continues to excel at empowering great entertainment experiences. The company provides innovative modern technologies and the assurance of superior audio and visual fidelity that truthfully delivers the artist’s vision. THX offerings go beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems, and live entertainment. Its THXSpatial Audio and patent-rich THX AAA™ audio technologies, and world-class THXCertification standards, help THX partners bring premium entertainment enjoyment to market in the cinema, home, and mobile lifestyle electronics. For further information about THX Certification and THX Spatial Audio, please visit, THX.com For more information, visit THX.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

