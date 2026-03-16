CLEER ARC 5 OPEN-EAR THX® CERTIFIED EARBUDS WITH THX® SPATIAL AUDIO AND DOLBY ATMOS® — TRULY REDEFINING AUDIO

Cleer ARC 5 Open-ear Ear Buds New!Cleer ARC 5 Open-ear Ear Buds

IMMERSIVE SOUND: Next-gen open-ear earbuds deliver cinematic 3D audio, ergonomic comfort, long battery life, and an HD Touchscreen Smart Case —plus more.

ARC 5 represents a major leap forward in open-ear audio. THX® Certification, THX® Spatial Audio,, a thinner hook, lighter weight, an HD Touchscreen Smart Case that deliver immersive cinematic audio.” — Hideaki Yamaguchi (Yama), CEO of Cleer Audio Americas

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cleer Audio today unveiled the ARC 5 True Wireless Open-Ear Earbuds, delivering a cinematic 3D audio experience with THXHeadphone Certification, THXSpatial Audio, and Dolby Atmosoptimization. Featuring QualcommSnapdragon Sound™ with aptX™ Lossless, Head Tracking, and an AMOLED HD Touchscreen Smart Case, the ARC 5 combines immersive sound, ergonomic design with thinner ear-hooks and lighter weight, long battery life, and open-ear awareness—all in a sleek, high-performance package. With IPX7 waterproofing, dual ENC microphones, and 60 hours of total playback, the ARC 5 redefines what premium open-ear earbuds can offer.With these enhancements in sound, comfort, and user experience, the ARC 5 sets a new standard for open-ear listening, making it one of the best value high-performance earbuds available today.Enhanced Sound PerformanceThe ARC 5 delivers exceptional clarity, balanced frequency response, precise stereo imaging, natural vocals, and punchy bass, all backed by THXCertification. THXSpatial Audio and Head Tracking dynamically creates a lifelike 3D cinematic experience, where audio moves naturally with your head.The result: you’re not just hearing sound—you’re fully immersed in it, while remaining aware of your surroundings.Refined Ergonomic Design for Comfort and SoundThe ARC 5 introduces major ergonomic improvements over its predecessor, the Cleer ARC 3, including:• Thinner ear-hook: reduces pressure while maintaining stability• Lighter weight: each earbud weighs just 11.5 g, lighter than ARC 3• Redesigned acoustic structure: optimizes earbud positioning for improved clarity, spatial imaging, and sound projectionThe result is a sleeker, lighter, and more comfortable design that delivers better sound and better fit, ideal for workouts, commuting, or extended listening sessions.Smart Features and ConvenienceThe ARC 5 Smart Case includes an AMOLED HD touchscreen for playback control, EQ customization, battery monitoring, and UV-C sterilization.Other advanced features include:• Bluetooth5.4 multipoint — seamless device switching• 60 hours total battery life with USB-C charging• Quick charge: up to 2 hours of playback in 5 minutes• IPX7 waterproof protection — built for workouts and daily use• Dual ENC microphones — clear calls even in noisy environmentsPremium Audio, Intelligent Control, and Exceptional ValueCombining Hi-Res Audio(65Hz–40kHz), Cleer DBE 4.0 Dynamic Bass Enhancement, and THXSpatial Audio with Head Tracking, the ARC 5 ensures immersive sound for enjoying music, movies sporting events and games, and crystal-clear calls.The Cleer+ App allows users to personalize EQ, touch controls, and battery monitoring, making the ARC 5 a fully adaptable audio companion.With THXCertification, THXSpatial Audio, Dolby Atmosoptimization, ergonomic refinement, smart controls, and all-day durability, the ARC 5 delivers one of the best value, high-quality open-ear listening experiences on the market today.Key Features That Set ARC 5 Apart• THXHeadphone Certification – a validation of headphone design and performance excellence including exceptional frequency response, low distortion and exceptional noise cancelation.• THXSpatial Audio — leading-edge immersive audio for enjoying entertainment with cinematic, lifelike audio.• Head Tracking with THXSpatial Audio - Audio that responds to the micromovements of your head and adapts position for the most accurate spatial experience that recreates how sound is experienced in the real world.• Dolby AtmosOptimization — immersive sound for music, movies, and games• QualcommSnapdragon Sound™ with aptX™ Lossless — high-resolution, low-latency wireless audio• Enhanced Ergonomic Design — thinner ear-hook, lighter weight, optimized earbud positioning for all-day comfort• HD Touchscreen Smart Case — AMOLED display for playback, EQ, battery control, and UV-C sterilization• Head Tracking — audio moves naturally with your head for a 3D soundstage• True Open-Ear Design — premium sound while staying aware of surroundings• Bluetooth5.4 Multipoint — seamless switching between devices• IPX7 Waterproof Protection — ideal for workouts and daily use• 60-Hour Total Battery Life with fast charging• Dual ENC Microphones — clear calls in noisy environments• And so much more — all designed to enhance comfort, convenience, and immersive audio“ARC 5 represents a major leap forward in open-ear audio,” said Hideaki Yamaguchi (Yama), CEO of Cleer Audio Americas. “By combining THXCertification and THXSpatial Audio with improved ergonomic design, a thinner hook, lighter weight, an HD Touchscreen Smart Case, and so many advanced features, we’ve created earbuds that deliver immersive cinematic audio, unmatched comfort, and exceptional value—all while keeping users aware of their surroundings.”The ARC 5 has already received two prestigious international design honors: the Good Design Award 2025 and the Red Dot Design Award 2025, recognizing innovation in both technology and industrial design.Available in Black and White for $219.99 USD, the new ARC 5 Open-Ear Earbuds are now available at CleerAudio.com and authorized U.S. dealers.ABOUT CLEER AUDIO – www.cleeraudio.com Established in 2012, Cleer Audio offers award-winning, high-performance headphones and smart speakers that break free from conventional thinking, allowing users to experience true audio freedom. Driven by a design philosophy of creating standout smart products, Cleer anticipates consumers’ needs before they are even recognized, transforming every moment through sound. The brand has earned numerous accolades, including the 2020 CES Innovation Award, and remains devoted to pioneering breakthrough, award-winning audio technologies with uncompromising sound performance.ABOUT THXLtd.Originally founded by filmmaker George Lucas, THX Ltd. today continues to excel at empowering great entertainment experiences. The company provides innovative modern technologies and the assurance of superior audio and visual fidelity that truthfully delivers the artist’s vision. THX offerings go beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems, and live entertainment. Its THXSpatial Audio and patent rich THX AAA™ audio technologies, and world-class THXCertification standards, help THX partners bring premium entertainment enjoyment to market in the cinema, home, and mobile lifestyle electronics. For more information, visit THX.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.