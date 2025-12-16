KeyBank Foundation Awards $200,000 to Cincinnati Development Fund to Accelerate Affordable Housing Production

Joe Huber, Cincinnati Development Fund- President and CEO

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cincinnati Development Fund (CDF) has received a $200,000 grant from KeyBank Foundation to support the growth and impact of the Affordable Housing Leverage Fund (AHLF), an innovative financing model managed by CDF that accelerates the production and preservation of affordable housing across Greater Cincinnati.The grant was made to celebrate KeyBank’s 200 years of service to communities across the nation and was designed to strengthen Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and foundations that play a critical role in advancing affordable housing and small business development.The investment underscores KeyBank’s long-standing commitment to strengtheningneighborhoods and expanding equitable access to housing opportunities. It also reinforces CDF’s reputation as a trusted, high-performing partner capable of aligning public, private, and philanthropic capital to meet regional housing needs.“KeyBank’s partnership is another strong vote of confidence in the Affordable Housing Leverage Fund and in the Cincinnati Development Fund’s work,” said Joe Huber, President and CEO of Cincinnati Development Fund. “This investment directly supports development partners working to bring new, high-quality affordable housing units online for families who need them most.”Since its launch, the Affordable Housing Leverage Fund has helped developers move projects forward more quickly, by coordinating and deploying creative, flexible financing tools. The model is increasingly recognized as an effective tool for advancing local housing goals and addressing the region’s shortage of affordable units.“CDFIs play a vital role in advancing economic empowerment by opening doors tohomeownership, business development, and financial resilience in underserved communities,” said Jennifer Damiano, KeyBank Cincinnati Market President. “We’re proud to support organizations like CDF that are creating meaningful, lasting change where it’s needed most.”The Affordable Housing Leverage Fund (AHLF) continues to attract local and national funders in support of CDF’s housing initiatives, further validating AHLF as a scalable model producing impactful results.About Cincinnati Development FundCincinnati Development Fund (CDF) is a nonprofit lending institution since 1988 that drives community revitalization by delivering flexible, mission-driven financing for affordable housing, community facilities, and neighborhood

