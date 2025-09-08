Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy to Keynote Cincinnati Summit Tackling Loneliness as a Health Crisis

Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy

A first-of-its-kind summit unites national leaders to confront isolation and advance inclusion as a public health priority.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy will be in Cincinnati on October 9, 2025, on a critical mission. Dr. Murthy, who served as both the 19th and 21st U.S. Surgeon General, is a leading national voice on the importance of social connection for public health. He will serve as a keynote speaker at a first-of-its-kind National Inclusion Seekers Summit on Thursday, October 9th at the. Cincinnati Art Museum. This groundbreaking Summit, hosted by local non-profit Starfire, seeks to bring to the forefront the power of human connection.Starfire (like Dr. Murthy) has long understood that loneliness is one of the most pressing public health issues of our time. The Inclusion Seekers Summit is designed to spark change and empower individuals and organizations to reduce isolation. By fostering meaningful community belonging for all, the Summit seeks to define how we can defeat loneliness - a proven barrier to overall health.Alongside Dr. Murthy, a full lineup of speakers and thought leaders on connection and inclusion will gather to share their varied perspectives on a singular mission: how to combat loneliness by eliminating isolation and fostering inclusion. Speakers range from architects working to encourage projects focused on inclusive placemaking to community builders, doctors, and artists. When: October 9, 2025, 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.Where: Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Drive in Cincinnati, OhioCost: Tickets are just $100 and include lunch.The National Inclusion Seekers Summit’s powerful convening of thought leaders offers best practices on how to build stronger, more connected communities. Expert panels, interactive sessions and collaborative conversations aim to result in lasting community connections and empowerment of individuals to become advocates for inclusion for all people, including those with disabilities.Powered by Starfire, which has been breaking down walls of isolation for people with developmental disabilities since 1993, the National Inclusion Seekers Summit is presented by the Ohio Development Disabilities Council and Interact for Health with the support of the Manuel D. & Rhoda Mayerson Foundation, the George & Margaret McLane Foundation, Kinetic Vision, and UBS Financial ServicesKeynote Speaker: Dr. Vivek Murthy, 19th & 21st U.S. Surgeon GeneralDr. Murthy’s focus on addressing social isolation through strong community ties aligns perfectly with Starfire’s mission of eliminating isolation for people with disabilities everywhere. His publications include:● “Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World”● 2023: “Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation”● 2024: “Recipes for Connection”● 2025: “My Parting Prescription for America”Starfire is a Cincinnati-based nonprofit dedicated to building inclusive communities by investing in the strengths and stories of people with developmental disabilities. Founded in 1993, Starfire partners with individuals, families, and local changemakers to break down social isolation, foster belonging, and promote meaningful social roles. Through innovative projects, relationship-building, and community engagement, Starfire reimagines what inclusion looks like—one person, one connection at a time. Learn more at starfirecincy.org.Inclusion Seekers, a national movement launched by Starfire, is committed to creating stronger, more connected communities through the power of inclusion. It empowers everyday neighbors, leaders, advocates, and changemakers to build spaces where every person is seen, valued, and connected. By amplifying stories and inspiring action, Inclusion Seekers helps individuals and organizations reimagine what it means to ensure that everyone belongs. Learn more at InclusionSeekers.org.

