Author and Entrepreneur Jay Abiona Launches Publishing Company to Inspire Through Storytelling and Testimony

Jay Abiona announces his publishing company, sharing wisdom and personal testimony to inspire others and demonstrate the transformative power of faith.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an inspiring leap of faith, Jay Abiona announces the official launch of his publishing company, Books by Jay Abiona, LLC. After more than a decade of contemplating a personal autobiography, Abiona felt a call to action that ignited his passion for writing and sharing stories and his testimony with the world. For years, Abiona grappled with the fear of not achieving perfection within his writings, which led to a lengthy procrastination in writing his autobiography. However, in July 2025, he experienced a transformative moment when he felt the Holy Spirit urging him to start writing again. This time his profound sense of purpose led him to compile a list of six books he envisioned, including a collection of his cherished quotes cultivated over the past two decades. Embracing this divine inspiration, Abiona recognized the need to not only write but also to share his work with others through a dedicated publishing platform.Thus, the idea for Books by Jay Abiona, LLC was born with the mission to share not only wisdom and compelling storytelling but also his personal testimony of faith. He believes that through writing, he can help advance The Kingdom by illustrating how a life devoted to God can lead to transformation and renewal. By sharing his journey, struggles and insights, Abiona aims to inspire others to embrace their own paths of faith, showcasing the profound changes that occur when one chooses to follow God's guidance. Abiona’s writing journey is not just about crafting narratives; it’s deeply rooted in his desire to share his testimony. Coming from a challenging background, he wants to demonstrate how God can change anyone’s life when they truly follow Him. “This journey could not have been accomplished on my own. Only through God’s guidance and grace have I found the strength and inspiration to share my story, direct, raw and unfiltered.” Abiona remarked. His works aim to illustrate the transformative power of faith and to inspire others that change is possible through devotion.With no prior experience in book publishing, Abiona approached this new venture as both an opportunity and a learning experience. He utilized his first published book as sort of a “training ground,” diving into the intricacies of self-publishing on platforms like Amazon, Barnes & Noble and on his personal website. Through his initiative, he successfully learned to create e-books, paperbacks, and hardcovers. Since launching in July 2025, Abiona published his first book two weeks after the initial idea and then began work on three additional titles, with plans as of now for a total of eight books under his publishing company, mentioned and described below:Current Release (available now)1. “Whispers of Wisdom: A Collection of Original Quotes” This book offers readers a source of inspiration, motivation along with security and safety quotes. Available for purchase now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or as a personalized signed copy by Jay Abiona sent directly from Books by Jay Abiona, LLC. "Whispers of Wisdom" invites individuals to reflect on profound insights and elevate their mindset through the power of words.Upcoming Titles2. “Credible Conversations: Enhance Your Interviewing Skills with Eight Proven Tips” This groundbreaking book teaches readers how to refine their interviewing skills by interpreting facial cues, micro-expressions, and body language to detect deception, making it a vital resource for professionals across various fields.3. “New Keys Open Old Doors” Co-authored by Jay Abiona and his son, Anthony Colón, this poignant exploration follows their journey of healing and reconciliation, offering valuable insights into the father-son relationship.4. “Mass Casualty Attack Awareness” This crucial guide equips readers with essential knowledge and strategies to detect, deter, and defend against potential mass casualty attacks, fostering a more secure and aware society.5. Untitled book, Jay Abiona's Autobiography. In this candid autobiography, Jay Abiona shares the struggles of his early life before embracing faith in God, highlighting the transformative power of hope, redemption and change.6. Untitled book, regarding Letters from World War II. This unique publication features authentic letters from World War II, detailing the stories of the author of these letters, his wife and unveiling Jay Abiona's personal connection to these family members-historical figures.7. “Piano Keys” In collaboration with his friend who Abiona considers a brother, Kenny Cruz, they recount their challenging upbringing in the rough streets of The Bronx and Yonkers during the 1980s—a perilous time in New York City. This powerful narrative brings to light the struggles they faced, the resilience they showcased, and the enduring friendship that emerged from their shared experiences.8. “Whispers of Wisdom (Part Two)” - Continuing his prolific inspiration, Abiona is set to release a second edition of his collection of original motivational quotes, inviting readers to embark on a journey of reflection and encouragement.This rapid development reflects Abiona’s dedication and urgency to bring his writings to fruition. Notably, the success of his first publication serves as a stepping stone for Abiona as he embarks on his journey to inspire others through storytelling and testimonies of faith. “I truly believe that this opportunity is calling and blessing from the Holy Spirit,” stated Abiona. “Every step of this journey has felt guided, and I am excited to see where it leads me and how it can touch others’ lives. These ideas could not have come to me so quickly on my own but could only be through Him.”Books by Jay Abiona LLC represents a significant milestone for Abiona, who is committed to fostering creativity and connection through literature. With each book, he aspires to inspire, uplift, and share the unique stories that life has presented him and how so many things in his life changed once he started following God. For more information about Books by Jay Abiona, LLC and updates on new releases, please visit Jay’s Website or if you’re looking to ‘book’ an event, public book signing, presentation or hire him as a keynote speaker, feel free to text him direct at 877-516-BOOK (2665). #BBJA #WoW

