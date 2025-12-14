Books by Jay Abiona, LLC Reveals an Exciting Lineup of Books Focusing on Healing, Security, Safety, Awareness and Faith

Books by Jay Abiona, LLC (#BBJA) "Stories that empower, knowledge that protects!" Whispers of Wisdom: A Collection of Original Quotes Jay Abiona is a Christ follower, ordained deacon, security consultant, investigator, personal protection officer, public speaker, author, CEO of #CredibleSecurity & #BBJA

Books that educate and inspire readers, featuring diverse themes ranging from healing to awareness, security, safety, educational and motivational wisdom.

Stories that empower and knowledge that protects!” — Books by Jay Abiona, LLC

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Books by Jay Abiona, LLC is thrilled to announce a series of compelling new releases set to engage, educate and inspire readers in 2026 and 2027. This lineup features diverse themes ranging from personal healing to awareness, security, safety and motivational wisdom.Current Release (available now):1. “Whispers of Wisdom: A Collection of Original Quotes” This book offers readers a source of inspiration, motivation along with security and safety quotes. Available for purchase now on Amazon Barnes & Noble , or as a personalized signed copy by Jay Abiona sent directly from Books by Jay Abiona, LLC . "Whispers of Wisdom" invites individuals to reflect on profound insights and elevate their mindset through the power of words.Upcoming Titles:2. “Credible Conversations: Enhance Your Interviewing Skills with Eight Proven Tips” This groundbreaking book teaches readers how to refine their interviewing skills by interpreting facial cues, micro-expressions, and body language to detect deception, making it a vital resource for professionals across various fields.3. “New Keys Open Old Doors” Co-authored by Jay Abiona and his son, Anthony Colón, this poignant exploration follows their journey of healing and reconciliation, offering valuable insights into the father-son relationship.4. “Mass Casualty Attack Awareness” This crucial guide equips readers with essential knowledge and strategies to detect, deter, and defend against potential mass casualty attacks, fostering a more secure and aware society.5. Untitled book, Jay Abiona's Autobiography. In this candid autobiography, Jay Abiona shares the struggles of his early life before embracing faith in God, highlighting the transformative power of hope, redemption and change.6. Untitled book, regarding Letters from World War II. This unique publication features authentic letters from World War II, detailing the stories of the author, his wife and unveiling Jay Abiona's personal connection to these family members-historical figures.7. “Piano Keys” In collaboration with his brother-like friend Kenny Cruz since 1985, Jay Abiona recounts their challenging upbringing in the rough streets of The Bronx and Yonkers during the 1980s—a perilous time in New York City. This powerful narrative brings to light the struggles they faced, the resilience they showcased, and the enduring friendship that emerged from their shared experiences.8. “Whispers of Wisdom (Part Two)” - Continuing his prolific inspiration, Jay Abiona is set to release a second edition of his collection of original motivational quotes, inviting readers to embark on a journey of reflection and encouragement.Books by Jay Abiona, LLC wants everyone to stay tuned for these book releases, dates and more information about each title by following #BBJA on your favorite social media platform. #BBJA is dedicated to providing profound insights and inspiring narratives through its innovative publications through "Stories that empower and knowledge that protects!" Stay Alert and Be Safe! #SABS #CssOne #CredibleQuote #WoW

