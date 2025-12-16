Nurse Call System Market to hit US$ 5.71 billion by 2033 | Growth in GCC, MENA and Japan

Nurse Call System Market

Nurse Call System Market – Global Industry Analysis & Forecast

USA, Japan, GCC and MENA Nurse Call System Market Growth & Forecast 2025-2033

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and GrowthAccording to DataM Intelligence, the Nurse Call System Market was valued at US$ 2.25 billion in 2023, increased to US$ 2.46 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach US$ 5.71 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period 2025–2033.With the integration of IoT, wireless communication, AI-based analytics, and smart hospital infrastructure, modern nurse call systems are evolving beyond basic alerts into intelligent, interoperable clinical communication platforms across hospitals, long-term care centers, and ambulatory facilities.Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):–Growth Drivers• Over 65% of hospitals globally have upgraded or plan to upgrade nurse call systems to wireless or IP-based platforms by 2030.• Patient safety incidents linked to delayed response times account for USD 30+ billion annually, accelerating adoption of automated alert systems.• Global healthcare infrastructure investments surpassed USD 4.1 trillion in 2024, with smart hospital technologies representing a high-growth segment.• The global elderly population (65+) is expected to reach 1.0 billion by 2030, significantly increasing demand for long-term care communication systems.• Integration of nurse call systems with Electronic Health Records (EHR) and RTLS is projected to reduce staff response times by 30–45% and improve patient satisfaction scores.Browse in-depth TOC on “Nurse Call System Market• 72 – Tables• 68 – Figures• 210 – PagesMarket Segmentation AnalysisBy ComponentThe Nurse Call System market is segmented into Hardware, Software, and Services.• Hardware dominates with 55% market share (USD 1.35 billion in 2024), driven by bedside terminals, call buttons, corridor lights, and communication consoles. It is expected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2032.• Software accounts for 28% (USD 686 million) and is projected to grow at 16.5% CAGR, supported by analytics dashboards, alarm management platforms, and EHR integration tools.• Services (installation, maintenance, upgrades, and managed services) represent 17% (USD 416 million) and will exceed USD 1.2 billion by 2032.By Technology• Wireless Nurse Call Systems lead with 62% share (USD 1.52 billion) due to ease of installation, scalability, and suitability for retrofitting older facilities.• Wired Nurse Call Systems hold 38% (USD 931 million), preferred by large hospitals requiring highly stable and interference-free communication.By Application• Hospitals accounted for 48% (USD 1.18 billion in 2024) and will exceed USD 3.2 billion by 2032, driven by ICU modernization and smart ward initiatives.• Long-Term Care Facilities & Nursing Homes contributed 27% (USD 662 million), reflecting the growing geriatric population.• Assisted Living Facilities held 15% (USD 368 million), witnessing rapid adoption of mobile and wearable nurse call solutions.• Others (clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home healthcare) accounted for 10% (USD 245 million).By End User• Healthcare Providers dominate with 70% market share, driven by hospital networks and integrated care systems.• Home Healthcare Providers represent 18%, growing rapidly with remote monitoring trends.• Others (rehabilitation centers and specialty clinics) account for 12%.Request for Customized Sample Report as per Your Business Requirement:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/nurse-call-system-market Regional InsightsUnited StatesThe U.S. Nurse Call System Market was valued at USD 840 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.45 billion by 2032, growing at a 13.5% CAGR.• Over 75% of U.S. hospitals are transitioning to IP-based nurse call systems.• CMS patient safety regulations and value-based care models are accelerating adoption.• Integration with RTLS and mobile devices is reducing average nurse response times by 40%.EuropeEurope accounted for USD 620 million in 2024, expected to reach USD 1.85 billion by 2032.• Strong adoption across Germany, the UK, France, and Nordic countries.• Government-backed digital hospital initiatives and aging demographics are key drivers.• High demand for Interoperable Healthcare Information Technology (Health IT) Systems compliant with EU healthcare IT standards.Asia-PacificAsia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, expanding at a 16.8% CAGR.• Market size reached USD 510 million in 2024, projected to exceed USD 1.75 billion by 2032.• Rapid hospital construction in China, India, and Southeast Asia.• Increasing adoption of wireless nurse call systems due to cost-efficiency and scalability.Middle East & Africa• Valued at USD 260 million in 2024, supported by smart hospital projects in GCC countries.• Government healthcare modernization programs in Saudi Arabia and UAE are key growth catalysts.Key PlayersAccording to DataM Intelligence, the Nurse Call System Market is moderately consolidated, with established medical device companies and healthcare IT providers competing on innovation, integration, and service capabilities.Hillrom (Baxter) | Ascom Holding AG | Honeywell International | Siemens Healthineers | Jeron Electronic Systems | Schrack Seconet | Cornell Communications | Televic Healthcare | West-Com Nurse Call Systems | Jeron Electronics Systems Inc. | Systems Technologies | Ascom | Rauland-Borg Corporation | Johnson Controls International Plc | Siemens and Intercall Systems, Inc.Key Highlights• Baxter (Hillrom) reported over USD 2.6 billion in connected care revenues, driven by smart nurse call platforms.• Ascom expanded its IP-based nurse call portfolio, achieving 20% YoY growth in healthcare communication solutions.• Rauland strengthened its presence across North America with AI-enabled alarm management systems.• Siemens Healthineers integrated nurse call systems with hospital automation and building management solutions.Recent Developments• Ascom launched an AI-powered clinical alarm orchestration platform• Baxter expanded its Voalte nurse call integration across ICU settings• Rauland partnered with major U.S. hospital networks for enterprise-wide deployments• Televic Healthcare introduced wearable nurse call solutions for elderly care facilitiesMarket Outlook and OpportunitiesThe Nurse Call System Market is transitioning toward intelligent, interoperable, and mobile-first communication ecosystems.Key Forecast Indicators• Wireless systems to maintain 65%+ market share by 2032.• Hospitals and long-term care facilities contribute 75% of total demand.• Integration with AI, RTLS, and EHRs to unlock USD 2.1 billion in operational efficiency gains.• Asia-Pacific to remain the fastest-growing region through 2032.Buy This Report with Year-End Offer(Buy 1 report: Get 30% OFF | Buy 2 reports: Get 50% OFF each! Limited time offer)ConclusionThe Global Nurse Call System Market is evolving into a core pillar of smart healthcare infrastructure.The market reflects healthcare providers’ growing emphasis on patient safety, workflow optimization, and digital transformation.According to DataM Intelligence, leading players such as Baxter, Ascom, Rauland, and Siemens Healthineers are reshaping care delivery by integrating nurse call systems with real-time analytics, mobile platforms, and hospital information systems. 