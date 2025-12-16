Ethylene Glycol Market to hit US$ 40.1 billion by 2031 | Growth in GCC and MENA, USA, Japan

Ethylene Glycol Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and GrowthAccording to DataM Intelligence, the Global Ethylene Glycol Market was valued at US$ 29.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 40.1 billion by 2031, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period 2024–2031.Ethylene glycol is a critical petrochemical intermediate widely used in the production of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resins, polyester fibers, automotive antifreeze, and industrial coolants. Rising demand from the packaging, textile, automotive, and construction industries, coupled with increasing consumption of PET bottles and sustainable packaging materials, continues to drive steady market expansion.The market is also benefiting from capacity expansions in Asia-Pacific, technological improvements in bio-based ethylene glycol, and rising adoption of recycled PET (rPET) across global value chains.Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):– https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/ethylene-glycol-market Growth Drivers• Global PET resin production exceeded 42 million metric tons in 2024, with ethylene glycol accounting for nearly 30% of raw material input• Polyester fiber demand grew by 6.5% YoY in 2024, driven by fast fashion, home textiles, and industrial fabrics• Automotive antifreeze and coolant consumption crossed 7.2 million tons globally, supported by rising vehicle parc and EV thermal management needs• Bio-based ethylene glycol capacity increased by 18% between 2022–2024, driven by sustainability mandates• Infrastructure investments exceeding USD 3 trillion globally are accelerating demand for insulation materials and resins using ethylene glycol derivativesBrowse in-depth TOC on “Ethylene Glycol Market• 72 – Tables• 68 – Figures• 210 – PagesMarket Segmentation AnalysisBy Product TypeThe ethylene glycol market is segmented into Monoethylene Glycol (MEG), Diethylene Glycol (DEG), and Triethylene Glycol (TEG).• Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) dominates with 78% market share (USD 27.0 billion in 2024) due to extensive use in PET resins and polyester fibers. It is projected to reach USD 46.5 billion by 2032 at a 7.1% CAGR• Diethylene Glycol (DEG) holds 15% share, used in plasticizers, solvents, and unsaturated polyester resins• Triethylene Glycol (TEG) accounts for 7%, primarily used in natural gas dehydration and industrial drying applicationsBy Application• Polyester Fibers accounted for 52% (USD 18.0 billion) in 2024, driven by apparel, industrial yarns, and technical textiles• PET Resins contributed 30% (USD 10.4 billion), supported by bottled water, carbonated beverages, and food packaging demand• Antifreeze & Coolants represented 10%, growing rapidly with EV and hybrid vehicle adoption• Others (solvents, humectants, resins) made up the remaining 8%By End-Use Industry• Packaging Industry led with 34% share, driven by lightweight and recyclable PET packaging• Textiles & Apparel held 31%, supported by rising synthetic fiber consumption• Automotive accounted for 18%, fueled by engine cooling fluids and thermal management systems• Construction & Industrial applications comprised 17%, including insulation and coatingsBy Production Route• Petroleum-Based Ethylene Glycol dominated with 88% share, owing to established infrastructure and cost efficiency• Bio-Based Ethylene Glycol accounted for 12%, expected to grow at 10.5% CAGR, supported by carbon neutrality targets and brand sustainability initiativesRequest for Customized Sample Report as per Your Business Requirement:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/ethylene-glycol-market Regional InsightsAsia-PacificAsia-Pacific leads the global ethylene glycol market with 62% share (USD 21.4 billion in 2024).• China alone accounts for over 45% of global MEG consumption• Massive PET resin and polyester fiber manufacturing capacity expansions continue across China, India, and Southeast Asia• Government support for domestic petrochemical production enhances supply securityMiddle EastThe Middle East holds 14% market share, supported by abundant feedstock availability.• Saudi Arabia and Qatar are key exporters of MEG• Integration with refinery and petrochemical complexes lowers production costs• Growing exports to Asia and Europe strengthen regional competitivenessNorth AmericaNorth America accounts for 12% of global demand.• Rising rPET usage and packaging sustainability initiatives drive consumption• Automotive antifreeze demand remains stable due to large vehicle parc• Bio-based ethylene glycol pilot projects are gaining tractionEuropeEurope represents 10% market share, with demand driven by:• Circular economy policies supporting recycled PET• Strong textile and industrial coatings sectors• Increased regulatory focus on low-carbon chemical productionKey PlayersAccording to DataM Intelligence, the Ethylene Glycol Market is moderately consolidated, with major integrated petrochemical producers controlling capacity and pricing.Saudi Basic Industries Corporation | Shell Chemicals | Sinopec | BASF SE | Dow Chemical Company | ExxonMobil | LyondellBasell | Reliance Industries Limited | Formosa Plastics | LOTTE Chemical | BASF SE | Sinopec Corp | Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation | LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. | Lotte Chemical Corporation and Huntsman Corporation.Key Highlights• Sinopec operates over 18 million tons/year of MEG capacity, leading global production• SABIC continues to expand export-oriented ethylene glycol capacity in Saudi Arabia• BASF SE focuses on bio-based and low-carbon ethylene glycol solutions for Europe• Reliance Industries strengthened domestic supply through backward integration with refineriesRecent Developments• SABIC announced expansion of MEG capacity in Jubail• BASF launched certified low-carbon ethylene glycol for PET packaging• Sinopec commissioned a new coal-to-ethylene glycol plant in Inner Mongolia• Shell Chemicals advanced chemical recycling partnerships supporting circular PETMarket Outlook and OpportunitiesThe ethylene glycol market remains structurally strong, underpinned by packaging, textiles, and automotive demand.Key Forecast Indicators• Global demand to exceed 45 million metric tons by 2032• Bio-based ethylene glycol to surpass USD 8 billion market value• PET packaging and recycled polyester to contribute over 60% of incremental demand• Asia-Pacific to maintain leadership with fastest volume growth• Sustainability-linked contracts to reshape supplier–brand relationshipsBuy This Report Year-End Offer:(Buy 1 Report – Get 30% OFF | Buy 2 Reports – Get 50% OFF Each):- https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=ethylene-glycol-market ConclusionThe Global Ethylene Glycol Market continues to expand steadily, supported by strong fundamentals across PET packaging, polyester fibers, automotive coolants, and sustainable materials, the market reflects long-term resilience driven by industrialization, urbanization, and circular economy initiatives.According to DataM Intelligence, leading producers such as SABIC, Sinopec, BASF, Shell, and Reliance 