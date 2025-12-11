Globe Brings New Way to Earn Digital Credits Through Everyday App Activities

You can now earn digital credits simply by engaging with games, content, shopping, and other activities inside the app.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Globe has partnered with The Binary Holdings (TBH) to bring OneWave to GlobeOne , giving Filipino subscribers a new way to earn digital credits. Instead of only earning rewards when you top up or spend money, you can now earn digital credits simply by engaging with games, content, shopping, and other activities inside the app.A Simple Shift: Your Attention Has ValueFilipinos already spend hours each day on their mobile devices. They watch videos, play games, shop online, and connect with friends and family. OneWave gives this time spent a tangible benefit. The more engagement with the GlobeOne ecosystem, the more earnings.Traditional loyalty programs reward users for spending money. OneWave expands this idea. Now, participation and engagement help users accumulate BNRY Digital Credits, whether on a basic plan or a premium one. This approach gives everyone access to rewards, regardless of how much they spend on their mobile services.How It WorksBNRY Digital Credits function as digital loyalty points within GlobeOne. It is earned them playing games, watching content, shopping within the ecosystem, and participating in various activities and experiences. The credits operate within a published treasury policy and are tracked on-chain for transparency and auditability. These credits can be redeemed for goods and services available in the ecosystem, with potential future options including Globe services and partner offerings. The Binary Network, TBH's blockchain technology, tracks all transactions securely and transparently."OneWave gives everyone a chance to participate in a digital economy, no matter their spending tier," says Manit Parikh, CEO of The Binary Holdings. "A subscriber on a basic plan who actively uses the platform can earn just as much as a high-spending customer who doesn't engage much."Building Toward Digital InclusionThis partnership introduces Filipinos to how digital economies can work. By participating in everyday activities within GlobeOne, subscribers experience how their actions can generate value in a digital environment. It's an early taste of broader digital economic systems being developed globally.Globe's ownership structure, which includes Ayala Corporation (a major Philippine conglomerate with national financial interests) and Singtel (connected to Temasek Holdings), reflects the national importance of expanding digital access and financial inclusion in the Philippines. The platform creates a closed-loop system where entertainment, shopping, and rewards connect seamlessly. Gaming provides fun while earning you credits. E-commerce lets you turn those credits into real products. The Binary Network handles the secure transactions behind the scenes.“Our partnership with TBH and OneWave helps us expand the ways we provide value and recognition to our customers. It supports deeper engagement and reinforces our goal of contributing to a more active and digitally empowered subscriber base,” said Darius Delgado, Chief Commercial Officer of Globe.Proven Results and Growing InfrastructureRather than competing for attention with external platforms, GlobeOne becomes the destination where time spent translates directly into subscriber value. The Binary Holdings has operated similar integrations for over a year in other markets, consistently driving measurable results including higher daily engagement, stronger retention, and increased in-app activity.These outcomes have positioned TBH as a digital infrastructure partner for national currency initiatives, including Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and state-owned digital currency programs across multiple emerging markets. Currently serving over 700 million users across multiple nations, The Binary Holdings continues building digital economic infrastructure for emerging markets.With OneWave in GlobeOne, Globe evolves from a connectivity provider into a platform where the time you spend translates into real subscriber value. Your daily mobile habits can now contribute to your personal rewards while giving you hands-on experience with digital economic systems. The Philippines' position as one of the world's most active mobile-using nations makes it an ideal environment for this type of engagement-driven model, where organic behaviors translate into tangible returns within the telecommunications ecosystem.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.