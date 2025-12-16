CMS releases 2025 Measures Under Consideration List

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Dec. 15 published the Measures Under Consideration List for 2025. These are measures that CMS is considering adopting through the federal rulemaking process for use in Medicare programs. This year’s list comprises 24 unique measures, with some under consideration for multiple CMS programs and others already in use but undergoing substantial change to their specifications. Notably, several measures address topics consistent with the Department of Health and Human Services’ Make America Health Again priority framework, such as chronic illness and nutrition, and all 24 measures rely on data submissions using at least one digital source. In addition, CMS is promoting the early review of five measures that align with the MAHA initiative and are currently in the development stage.



CMS will convene a consensus-based multidisciplinary group, on which the AHA sits, to provide recommendations to the agency on these measures by Feb. 1. In addition, CMS will seek input through public comments from Dec. 16 through Jan. 6.