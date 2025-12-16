Thatcher Lewis Expands Law Enforcement and Public Safety Leadership Training Nationwide

Leadership training built on accountability, communication, and real-world decision-making.

After a Decade in Corporate Leadership Training, Thatcher Lewis Officially Expands Its Law Enforcement and Public Safety Training Nationwide

MURFREESBORO, TN, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With 10 years of training experience, Tennessee-based firm Thatcher Lewis has announced it will be expanding its leadership training services nationwide. Known for its evidence-based instruction, the firm has begun its national rollout, starting with executive training sessions in Evanston in the greater Chicagoland area this November.Since 2015, Thatcher Lewis has worked extensively with local and state departments as a consultant and senior faculty with the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (FBI-LEEDA) and the Institute for American Police Reform (IAPR) to deliver evidence-based instruction, scenario-based leadership training, and train-the-trainer support. Founded by retired Police Chief Jon Fehlman, the firm has built a reputation by transforming operational experience into applicable leadership strategies.“Our goal has always been to give public safety professionals the tools to lead effectively under pressure,” said Fehlman. “This expansion allows us to bring those tools to a broader national audience. Our leadership classes are tailor-made to meet an agency's needs and priorities for its personnel.”The two-week leadership training program in Evanston was Thatcher Lewis’s most recent training, where Fehlman delivered a curriculum tailored to the realities of modern policing. According to Police Chief Schenita Stewart of the Evanston Police Department, the course “equipped sergeants with a valuable and practical focus on leadership that they could immediately apply in their daily work. Thatcher Lewis made a meaningful impact on our department, strengthening our leadership team and enhancing our service to the community.” The Evanston Police Department later stated on Facebook that Fehlman personally guided them through “major concepts in modern leadership, including decision governance, risk controls, succession planning, and organizational culture.”While Thatcher Lewis aims to serve individual agencies, both public and private, the firm also encourages agencies to collaborate and attend multi-agency programs. Fehlman and the team of Thatcher Lewis also traveled to Massachusetts for the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council. Unlike the Evanston training session in Chicagoland, eight agencies across Cape Cod joined together for a larger regional training. Fehlman says this multi-agency participation helps maximize the benefits of training but also makes it accessible to smaller law enforcement agencies who would otherwise be unable to host. Multi-agency sessions foster stronger regional relationships and a wider range of perspectives that enrich the training seminar for every officer.The announcement from Thatcher Lewis to extend their services nationally comes in response to a growing need among law enforcement agencies nationwide. With staffing shortages, changes to training requirements, and a rapidly changing social landscape, many agencies lack the training opportunities to navigate the complexities of modern law enforcement. Thatcher Lewis is seeking to address these challenges by traveling on-site to each agency and tailoring the training to the needs of each department. This ensures each session is relevant and applicable in the field.Thatcher Lewis, LLC training programs include courses for: Law Enforcement Leadership Training (supervisors, command staff, and agency-wide development)• Fire Service Leadership Training (company officers, battalion leadership)• EMS Leadership Training (field supervisors, crew leadership, communication)• Public Administration Leadership Training (city/county management, cross-department coordination, and standards)By expanding its national footprint, Thatcher Lewis will continue offering evidence-based training programs to support the evolving needs of law enforcement and public safety professionals across the country.Founded in 2015, Thatcher Lewis is a leadership training firm based in Tennessee, specializing in evidence-based instruction for law enforcement and public safety professionals. Led by retired Police Chief Jon Fehlman, Thatcher Lewis equips officers, supervisors, and command staff with practical, research-supported leadership skills that strengthen decision-making, communication, and organizational performance. Through its scenario-driven and agency-tailored programs, the firm develops confident, capable leaders prepared for the evolving demands of modern public safety.

