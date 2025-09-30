Learning Matters Celebrates 14 Years of Student Success With Precision Teaching

Danielle Costa Tutoring at Learning Matters

Roseburg-based tutoring center uses Precision Teaching and fluency-based instruction to close math and literacy gaps.

ROSEBURG, OR, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Oregon marks another challenging year in education, ranking among the lowest-performing states nationwide, Learning Matters celebrates its 14th anniversary of accelerating student achievement. Founded in October 2011 by Danielle Costa , Learning Matters is a tutoring and education center that bridges academic gaps for students through Precision Teaching and fluency-based instruction, accelerating student performance in Oregon and beyond.Our Nation's education crisis in mathematics, reading, and writing has been well documented. Danielle notes, “Although fractions and division are taught in elementary school, even many college students have poor knowledge of them.” In sharp contrast, Learning Matters has systematically identified and remedied academic deficits, rapidly advancing students multiple grade levels in a single year. The National Report Card reveals that Oregon is below average in both math and reading, with a NAEP score of 229 in 2024, compared to the average of 237. Oregon’s ranking places it below 38 other states, with only two states scoring lower on average.Initially pioneered by Dr. Ogden Lindsley, a student of B.F. Skinner, Danielle, adopted Precision Teaching, to ensure sustainable academic growth. Through Precision Teaching, Learning Matters empowers students to overcome academic challenges through fluency-based learning methods. As Danielle explains in her 2021 TEDx Talk, “Fluency is being able to do something without a conscientious effort or thought, like driving a car. When you first learned, you had to consciously think through each step. But today, you don't think twice about those steps; that's fluency.”Groundbreaking work from Carnegie Mellon University demonstrated that early fluency in fractions and division significantly predicts long-term mathematical success, an area in which Oregon schools have historically struggled. Tutors are applying Precision Teaching techniques to increase fluency in mathematics, reading, and writing and students have seen significant improvements in literacy rates and have outperformed peers from states consistently rated higher for education.The learning center’s commitment to student progress and open communication is reflected in its 100% parent satisfaction rate . Danielle and her team remain unwavering in their mission to demonstrate that whatever the challenges, every student can achieve academic success. As Learning Matters commemorates 14 years, its success story remains an inspiring counter-narrative to Oregon’s ongoing education challenges.

A Race Against Time: The Key to Reading Fluency | Danielle Costa | TEDx Talk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.