POA and Originals Launch 'POA × Originals' Limited-Edition Hat Collaboration

Piece of Art

First-Ever POA Collaboration Celebrates Los Angeles Culture, Craftsmanship, and Community

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- POA (Piece of Art) and Originals proudly announce the release of POA × Originals, a limited-edition collaboration hat that brings together two Los Angeles–born brands in a single, intentionally designed piece. Limited to only 200 units worldwide across all platforms and retail partners, the drop is set to become a highly sought-after collectible for supporters of both brands and LA culture.The POA × Originals hat is a one-style, limited-run design that fuses the visual identity, storytelling, and attitude of both brands. Every detail was thoughtfully crafted to serve as a shared symbol for the communities that have supported POA and Originals from the beginning—representing pride, authenticity, and connection to the city.A Milestone Collaboration for POAThis release marks POA’s first official collaboration, blending two LA-rooted identities into a cohesive and meaningful product. Unlike previous standalone releases, POA × Originals reflects shared brand DNA and collective storytelling, resulting in a collaboration that feels genuine, intentional, and community-driven.“This drop is more than just a hat; it’s a reflection of where we come from and who we create for,” said Sergio Machado, Co-Founder of POA. “Partnering with Originals made sense because we both speak to the same city, the same energy, and the same people. We wanted to build something that feels like it belongs to the community as much as it belongs to us.”AvailabilityThe POA × Originals collaboration hat will be available in extremely limited quantities through the following channels:• Piece of Art (Online)• Originals Dispensary (In-Store)6500 Stanford AveLos Angeles, CA 90001• Denim Exchange (In-Store)8718 Garfield AveSouth Gate, CA 90280Only 200 total units will be released across all platforms and retail locations.In-Store Launch EventTo celebrate the collaboration, POA and Originals will host an exclusive in-store launch event:• Date: December 14• Time: 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.• Location: Originals Dispensary, Los AngelesEvent attendees will have the opportunity to:• Purchase the POA × Originals collaboration hat in person• Access exclusive accessories• Experience a custom POA × Originals heat-press activationAbout POA (Piece of Art)POA is a Los Angeles–born brand rooted in storytelling, design, and culture. Each release is created with intention, serving as wearable art and a reflection of the communities that inspire it. Co-founded by Sergio Machado, POA continues to evolve while remaining grounded in authenticity, craftsmanship, and cultural expression.About OriginalsOriginals is a South Los Angeles staple that blends plant medicine, culture, and community under one roof. Known for its intentional collaborations and curated experiences, Originals has become a trusted neighborhood landmark committed to honoring its roots while pushing culture forward.

