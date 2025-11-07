DEL Records Names Andrew Del Villar as Chief Executive Officer

DEL Records

The next generation of leadership ushers in a new era of innovation, global expansion, and cultural impact for the powerhouse Latin music label.

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DEL Records, a global leader in regional Mexican music, proudly announces the appointment of Andrew Del Villar as its new Chief Executive Officer. This milestone marks a defining moment in the company’s continued evolution as it ushers in a “New Era” focused on innovation, expansion, and cultural influence.Under Del Villar’s leadership, DEL Records will broaden its global reach while deepening its connection to music, fashion, and lifestyle. The company’s renewed mission emphasizes artist development, creative innovation, and the integration of Latin music into mainstream culture. With digital media, live streaming, and social platforms redefining how audiences engage with artists, DEL Records is positioning itself as a dynamic, multi-platform entertainment brand that connects fans and creators worldwide.“This is an exciting time for DEL Records,” said Del Villar. “We’re building upon a legacy of excellence while embracing the future—cultivating artists who represent both the roots and evolution of regional Mexican music.”About Andrew Del VillarBorn and raised in Los Angeles, Andrew Del Villar grew up immersed in the world his father created when founding DEL Records in 2008. While he pursued higher education, Del Villar’s most formative experiences came from working within the company itself—collaborating closely with artists and learning the business from the ground up.Throughout his career, Del Villar has played a key role in the success of breakout acts such as Eslabón Armado and T3R Elemento, helping cement DEL Records’ reputation as one of the most influential labels in Latin music. From humble beginnings collecting tickets at small local shows to producing sold-out concerts at Crypto.com Arena and Toyota Arena, Del Villar’s journey reflects a deep commitment to both artistry and business excellence.About DEL RecordsFounded in 2008, DEL Records is a pioneering force in regional Mexican music, known for breaking new ground and nurturing some of the genre’s biggest stars. With a focus on authenticity, innovation, and global reach, DEL Records continues to shape the sound and culture of Latin music for new generations.

