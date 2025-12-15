Once homeless, Veteran now steers others toward stability.

Using bicycle to bridge gap with Veterans

When Navy Veteran Christopher Peavy was honorably discharged, he didn’t expect the hardest battle would be the one waiting for him back home.

“I felt lost. There was no direction in my life and nowhere to turn,” Peavy shared. “I never thought I’d end up homeless.”

But after serving his country, that’s what happened. With the help of VA, he not only rebuilt his life but also found his purpose.

Peavy’s mission and the power of a bike

Peavy now works with the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS), dedicated to helping fellow Veterans avoid the same pitfalls he faced. His mission? Connection, and sometimes, that starts with a bike.

Through a unique program at the Orlando VA, Peavy facilitates the distribution of bicycles to Veterans who need transportation to job interviews, appointments or housing services.

“A bike might not seem like much,” Peavy said. “But for someone starting from scratch, it represents freedom. It signifies opportunity.”

The bikes come from donations and a partnership with a local bike shop, which works alongside VA’s homeless program to restore donated bikes. Once repaired and ready, they’re handed off, along with a helmet and lock, to Veterans in need. Peavy personally ensures every recipient knows how to care for the bike, but more importantly, knows someone believes in their journey.

“I was once on the other side of this,” Peavy shared. “Now, I get to be the one helping. That’s the biggest reward.”

Peavy often shares his story during outreach events, connecting with Veterans who are hesitant to seek help.

“They listen because I’ve lived it,” Peavy explained. “I don’t speak from a textbook—I speak from experience.”

Peavy’s commitment extends beyond just distributing. He follows up with Veterans, checking on their progress and encouraging them to remain engaged with their health care, housing or job placement services.

“He’s become a bridge,” said Stefanie Mohl, social worker, “turning his past into a powerful source of hope for others.” If you or someone you know needs assistance, please visit the VA Homeless Program for more information.