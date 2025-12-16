Radonova Elevates Radon Awareness With Launch Of New Radon Testing Guides

New resources provide quick go-to guides for radon measurement professionals, environmental professionals, and radon testing in school initiatives.

Radon testing varies depending on the structure, occupants, and regulations, whether it's a home, office building, or school. Our goal is to help radon professionals have context-specific resources.” — Zan Jones, Radonova, Inc.

LOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radonova, the global leader in radon measurement, introduces a new suite of specialized guides designed to enhance the quality of radon testing options across multiple sectors. These easy-to-understand resources provide guidance for radon measurement professionals, environmental consultants, and those conducting radon testing in schools and daycares.As awareness of radon, which is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers, continues to grow, the demand for accurate, reliable, and professional measurement services is at an all-time high. Radonova’s new guides are a direct response to the industry's need for clear and segmented resources.Key Features of the New Guides: Radon Measurement Professionals Guide : A summary of technical requirements, proper detector placement (including considerations for continuous monitors like the SPIRIT), data integrity best practices, and quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) protocols. Environmental Professionals Guide : Focuses on large-scale commercial, multi-family, and real-estate projects. It includes guidance on regulatory compliance, project planning for complex buildings, post-mitigation testing strategies, and efficient use of online data management tools.• Mining Resource Guide: Outlines radon testing in uranium and non-uranium mines, show caves, and caverns. The resource provides strategies for achieving worker dose ALARA, required documentation, and solutions for personal radon dosimetry, outdoor radon measurement, and thoron measurement. School Radon Testing Guide : Specifically addresses the unique challenges and regulations associated with testing educational facilities. It covers scheduling, communicating with school administrators, managing air handling systems (HVAC) during testing, and interpreting results to satisfy specific school-based guidelines.These guides leverage Radonova’s expertise gained from millions of measurements conducted worldwide. They are designed to complement Radonova’s accredited and easy-to-use detectors, including the long-term Radtrak³, the short-term Rapidos, and the QuickScreen charcoal radon test plus the SPIRIT continuous radon monitor and other devices.The launch of these guides reinforces Radonova’s commitment to not only providing the highest quality radon detection products but also to leading the industry through education and professional development. “By empowering professionals with quick access to radon measurement information, we are taking a step forward in helping prevent radon-induced lung cancer,” adds Zan Jones.The new radon testing guides are available on the Radonova website for download.About RadonovaRadonova is the global leader in radon measurement, serving over 80 countries with a full range of high-precision, accredited radon detectors and analysis services. With a mission to simplify and advance radon detection, Radonova provides solutions for homeowners, home inspectors, environmental consultants, property managers, and radon measurement professionals seeking to ensure safe indoor environments.

