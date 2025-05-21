Radonova Reinforces Commitment to Sustainability With Detector Recycling Initiative

Sustainability is a core value at Radonova that shapes their approach to innovation and zero waste.

Our detector recycling program supports a circular economy and aligns with our mission to create healthier indoor environments while protecting the planet.”
Zan Jones, Radonova, Inc.
LOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move toward environmental responsibility, Radonova announces its continued commitment to sustainability through the active recycling and reuse of components from its radon detectors. As the global leader in radon measurement, Radonova recognizes the importance of integrating eco-conscious practices into its operations.

Every Radonova alpha track detector is designed with reuse and recycling in mind. An efficient return-and-reuse process minimizes waste and maximizes environmental benefits.

• 80% of the top and bottom components of returned detector housings are cleaned and reused in the production of new detectors.
• Inside each detector, a small tracking film captures the data necessary for radon analysis. Once used, these internal tracking films are safely incinerated, and the energy produced is converted into district heating - helping warm homes and buildings in an environmentally conscious way.
• Even the vacuum-sealed plastic packaging that protects each detector can be recycled as plastic waste, keeping more material out of landfills.

The result? Zero percent of returned detectors end up in landfills - a rare achievement in product manufacturing and a testament Radonova’s commitment to the environment.

Recycling radon detectors is just one part of Radonova’s broader commitment to sustainability. They are an ISO 17025 certified laboratory and holder of the ISO 14001 accreditation, the international standard for environmental and waste management. “Our operation is focused on reducing paper waste, recycling, and consolidating shipments throughout our supply chain to reduce our carbon footprint,” says Steve Leslie, Operations Manager for Radonova, Inc.

Through thoughtful design, responsible recycling, and a commitment to continual improvement, Radonova is working every day to ensure a healthier planet—one detector at a time.

Radonova is the world’s leading provider of radon measurement solutions, serving customers in over 80 countries. With a commitment to innovation, accuracy, and environmental stewardship, Radonova is dedicated to helping people live healthier, safer lives.

Radonova is the laboratory of choice for numerous government radon surveys, as well as other public, and private sector large-scale measurement contracts around the world. A truly global laboratory, Radonova is active in over 50 countries and has performed millions of measurements.

