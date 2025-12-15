Old Saybrook Man Convicted in 2018 of Tax Fraud Offenses Sentenced to Additional Prison Time for Violating Supervised Release

David X. Sullivan, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Thomas Demeo, Acting Special Agent in Charge of IRS Criminal Investigation in New England, announced that DAVID ADAMS, 65, of Old Saybrook, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in New Haven to nine months of imprisonment for violating the conditions of his supervised release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 27, 2018, Adams was sentenced in Hartford federal court to 90 months of imprisonment and three years of supervised release for failing to pay more than $4.8 million in federal income taxes over the course of more than 20 years. He was released from prison in April 2024. While on supervised release, Adams failed to pay restitution as ordered, and failed to disclose to the U.S. Probation Office his access to a bank account that he used to spend more than $100,000 attending UConn basketball games and other live sporting events, eating at expensive restaurants, going on shopping sprees, and providing money to a friend.

After Adams admitted to the violations, Judge Bolden revoked his supervised release and sentenced him to nine months of imprisonment with no supervised release to follow. Adams is required to report to prison on January 12.

Adams’ criminal history includes two additional federal convictions. In 1986, he was convicted of credit card fraud for submitting more than $588,000 in fraudulent credit card sales drafts through his floral business over a three-month period in 1985. In 1992, he was convicted of failing to file tax returns for the 1984 through 1986 tax years.

This matter was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Susan L. Wines.