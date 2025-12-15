Silver Spring Man Convicted of Federal Cyberstalking

Greenbelt, Maryland – After a two-week trial, a federal jury convicted Jason Michael Leidel, 45, of Silver Spring, Maryland, on one count of cyberstalking. Leidel is an active Lieutenant Commander in the Navy.

Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the conviction with Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – Baltimore Field Office; Special Agent in Charge Greg Thompson, U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General (DOT OIG) – Mid-Atlantic Region; Special Agent in Charge Hanna Porterfield, Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) – Washington, D.C. Field Office; Chief Marc R. Yamada, Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD); and Chief Paul Neudigate, Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD).

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on multiple occasions, Leidel sent emails with false allegations to get Victim 1, his ex-wife, fired from her job as a special education teacher at a public school.

Additionally, Leidel sent emails trying to get his ex-wife and their children evicted from their house. He also repeatedly filed false child protective services claims against Victim 1. When Victim 1 started dating someone new, Victim 2, Leidel filed false claims, stating that Victim 2 was abusing children. Then Leidel repeatedly emailed Victim 2’s supervisors with false claims to get him investigated and fired. Leidel harassed Victim 1 and Victim 2 for several years until law enforcement arrested him in connection with this case.

Leidel faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison. A federal district court judge determines sentencing after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. The Honorable Lydia Kay Griggsby scheduled sentencing for Thursday, March 12, 2026.

U.S. Attorney Hayes commended the FBI, DOT OIG, NCIS, MCPD, and VBPD. Ms. Hayes also thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Chris Sarma and Ken Clark, who are prosecuting the federal case.

For more information about the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office, its priorities, and resources available to help the community, visit justice.gov/usao-md and justice.gov/usao-md/community-outreach.

# # #