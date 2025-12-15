Attorney General Hanaway Obtains Commitment Of Sexually Violent Predator In Cole County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) Unit has secured the civil commitment of Calvin Miller following a successful jury trial in Cole County, Missouri. The jury found that Miller meets the legal criteria to be classified as a Sexually Violent Predator under Missouri law, resulting in his commitment to the Department of Mental Health for control, care, and treatment. “Our Office diligently works to protect Missourians from sexually violent predators who seek to harm our citizens,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “I am proud of the great work from our Sexually Violent Predator Unit team to ensure predators are not released back into society before they’ve received proper treatment.” The SVP Unit seeks the civil commitment of sexual offenders who have been previously convicted of a sexually violent offense and currently suffer from a mental abnormality which makes them more likely than not to engage in predatory acts of sexual violence if not confined in a secure facility. Miller was convicted of rape with a weapon in Cole County in 1998 after he attacked a female teacher in the Department of Corrections. At trial, an expert psychologist testified that Miller has a present diagnosis of antisocial personality disorder, which is a mental abnormality that makes him more likely than not to commit future predatory acts of sexual violence if not confined to a secure facility. On November 20, 2025, following a jury trial, Miller was found to be a Sexually Violent Predator, and the Honorable Christopher Limbaugh of the Cole County Circuit Court ordered him committed to the custody of the Department of Mental Health for care, control, and treatment. The case was tried by Assistant Attorneys General Jeff Suddy Jr. and Paige Wheeler with assistance from Victim Advocate Melissa Koetting, as part of the Attorney General’s Sexually Violent Predator Unit. Just as the Sexually Violent Predator Unit exemplifies the Attorney General’s Office’s commitment to protecting Missourians through dedicated and expert advocacy, the Office is proud to be home to some of the state’s most skilled attorneys. The Attorney General’s Office continues to develop legal talent whose work strengthens the rule of law and delivers justice for victims across Missouri. Attorneys interested in joining this tradition of excellence and public service are encouraged to explore current opportunities at https://ago.mo.gov/about-us/job-opportunities/.

