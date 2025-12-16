Salt Cave Inc. Warns: Many Salt Rooms Violate Building and Mechanical Codes

Salt Cave Inc. — Pioneers in custom-designed salt caves, bringing authentic halotherapy spaces to homes and businesses across the U.S. Custom-built salt cave by Salt Cave Inc., combining authentic halotherapy design with expert craftsmanship. Hand-sculpted salt walls and carefully balanced lighting transform this custom salt cave into an artistic sanctuary for relaxation

Salt Cave Inc. highlights safety risks associated with non-compliant salt room construction.

A salt room is not a decorative feature or novelty installation,” said Dr. Margaret Smiechowski. “It is an occupied therapeutic environment.” — Dr. Margaret Smiechowski

ORLEANS, MA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry pioneer Dr. Margaret Smiechowski urges spa and wellness operators to follow mechanical, fire, and occupancy codes when building salt cavesAs salt therapy and halotherapy continue to expand across the United States, Salt Cave Inc. is issuing a formal industry warning: a significant number of salt rooms currently in operation may be violating building, mechanical, and fire-safety codes, placing both clients and business owners at risk.According to Salt Cave Inc., many salt rooms are being constructed using DIY methods or following simplified instructions from salt generator manufacturers rather than through professional, code-compliant design. While these approaches are often marketed as affordable or “plug-and-play,” they frequently fail to meet the minimum requirements for occupied wellness spaces under applicable building and mechanical codes.“A salt room is not a decorative feature or novelty installation,” said Dr. Margaret Smiechowski. “It is an occupied therapeutic environment. That means it must comply with ventilation, mechanical, fire-safety, and building-use regulations. Ignoring those requirements can lead to serious safety, legal, and financial consequences.”Salt rooms are typically classified as occupied spaces similar to therapy rooms or small assembly areas, which require proper mechanical equipment. Salt Cave Inc. reports that many generator-only salt rooms lack these safeguards, relying instead on forced airflow that disperses salt without control over concentration, air movement, or containment.Salt is inherently corrosive when airborne and unmanaged, particularly when combined with moisture. Improper salt room construction has been linked to damaged HVAC systems, corroded ductwork, compromised electrical components, and deterioration of structural materials.The company also addressed the growing misconception that decorative salt walls constitute halotherapy. “A single salt wall does not create a therapeutic microclimate,” the company stated. “True halotherapy requires an engineered environment where materials, airflow, climate control, and salt dispersal work together safely and intentionally.”Salt therapy was introduced professionally to the United States by Dr. Margaret Smiechowski, who designed and built the country's first salt cave. Her work established the foundation for modern halotherapy through extensive research, careful material selection, and strict adherence to building and safety standards. Salt Cave Inc. continues this legacy by designing salt caves as fully integrated, code-compliant environments rather than equipment-based installations.“Halogenerators are only one component of a properly built salt cave,” the company added. “Without correct construction and ventilation design, they can cause more harm than benefit.”Salt Cave Inc. emphasizes that a legitimate salt cave is not a low-budget project. Proper salt cave construction requires corrosion-resistant materials, dedicated ventilation strategies, moisture and humidity control, fire-safe construction, and professional mechanical planning. Cutting corners may reduce upfront costs, but it often results in far greater expenses over time.The company is calling on wellness operators, developers, and municipalities to recognize the importance of building-code compliance in salt room construction and to seek qualified guidance before building or operating these spaces. If you are interested in building your salt therapy center contact Salt Cave Inc. 802-770-3138 www.saltcavebuilder.com

