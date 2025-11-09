Salt Cave Inc Warns Against Misleading Salt Cave Builders: Authentic Halotherapy Requires Expertise, Not Shortcuts

Salt Cave Inc founder Dr. Margaret Smiechowski guiding a client through an authentic Himalayan salt cave where design meets wellness innovation. A luxury salt cave built by Salt Cave Inc, featuring full Himalayan salt wall coverage, advanced halotherapy design, and expert craftsmanship Warm ambient lighting brings Himalayan salt walls to life in this authentic salt therapy environment by Salt Cave Inc.

Authentic salt caves require expertise, not shortcuts. Salt Cave Inc sets the national standard for true halotherapy construction and safety.

Building a salt cave is a major construction project. Done right, it’s profoundly beneficial. Done wrong, it can become a fire hazard and damage your building’s mechanical systems.” — Dr. Margaret Smiechowski

ORLEANS, MA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As salt therapy continues to grow in popularity across the United States, Salt Cave Inc, founded by Dr. Margaret Smiechowski, the first person to design a man-made Himalayan salt cave in America, is urging potential salt cave owners to beware of false claims and unsafe construction practices.For over two decades, Salt Cave Inc has led the industry in authentic salt cave construction and halotherapy room design, creating natural, effective wellness environments rooted in science and craftsmanship. But as halotherapy gains momentum, inexperienced builders are misleading clients with low-cost offers and dangerous misinformation.Unsafe Claims Threaten the Integrity of HalotherapyMany newcomers to the market now claim that drop ceilings are acceptable or that salt on the walls isn’t necessary for a functioning salt cave. Dr. Smiechowski warns these statements are not only wrong they’re potentially hazardous.“Building a salt cave is a major construction project,” she explains. “Done right, it’s profoundly beneficial. Done wrong, it can become a fire hazard and damage your building’s mechanical systems.”Some advertise that they can build a “salt cave” for as little as $25,000 an unrealistic and misleading promise. Authentic salt cave construction requires specialized engineering, humidity control, salt installation, and climate regulation to ensure safety and effectiveness. “Shortcuts destroy the therapeutic benefits and endanger both the space and its visitors,” adds Dr. Smiechowski.Exposing Copycat Builders and Misleading MarketingSalt Cave Inc has identified an alarming trend: unqualified individuals using photos of others’ work or claiming to be experts after a single conversation with a professional.“These people mislead clients and harm the industry,” says Dr. Smiechowski. “A room without salt on all four walls is not a salt cave it’s just a decorated room. Real halotherapy depends on full salt coverage and proper environmental balance.”Authenticity, Safety, and Science Define Salt Cave IncSalt Cave Inc continues to lead the U.S. in authentic halotherapy environments, using natural Himalayan salt, advanced air systems, and precise humidity control to replicate the atmosphere of European salt mines. Every project reflects decades of research, safety expertise, and commitment to wellness excellence.“Salt therapy is not about decoration it’s about health,” Dr. Smiechowski emphasizes. “Trust experience, not imitation.”Learn More and ContactTo explore the truth about salt therapy and learn what sets authentic salt caves apart, visit the company’s blog:For genuine salt cave design and consultation:Salt Cave Inc📞 (802) 770-3138📧 saltcavevt@gmail.com

