E&E Industries Partners with JD Group to Equip its New San Diego Warehouse with CLARK SMART Forklifts

With its fleet of CLARK SMART forklifts (from left), JD Group General Manager Mark Gambini, Vice President Mauricio Diaz and E&E President Fernando Harris. E&E President Fernando Harris, JD Group Vice President Mauricio Diaz, General Manager Mark Gambini and E&E Forklift Territory Manager Sonia Arce. JD Group's new, high-tech 120,000-square-foot warehouse in San Diego operates a fleet of CLARK forklifts equipped with CLARK SMART telematics units.

E&E equips JD Group's 120,000-sq-ft San Diego FTZ warehouse with CLARK forklifts and CLARK SMART telematics for better safety, efficiency, real-time insights.

E&E Industries is the technical leader in San Diego for providing the most advanced forklift telematics system.” — Mauricio Diaz, vice president of JD Group

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- E&E Industries, San Diego’s premier provider of forklift sales, rentals and services, is announcing its long-standing strategic partnership with JD Group, a leader in U.S.-Mexico logistics, customs brokerage, warehousing, freight and cross-border 3PL services. This collaboration equips JD Group’s new 120,000-square-foot San Diego-based Foreign-Trade Zone (FTZ) warehouse with a fleet of CLARK forklifts integrated with advanced CLARK SMART telematics units , reinforcing E&E’s commitment to delivering innovative material handling solutions. These units provide immediate impact notification, precise GPS location, degree of impact and operator information. E&E Industries is the technical leader in San Diego for providing the most advanced forklift telematics system,” said Mauricio Diaz, vice president of JD Group. “This partnership positions JD Group ahead of its competitors by optimizing efficiency and safety.”JD Group’s general manager Mark Gambini has been pioneering a new safety program with advanced technologies. “CLARK SMART telematics allows us to improve on safety and performance by accessing real-time monitoring and reporting,” said Gambini. “In the few months that the forklifts have been in use, we have already seen improvement in operator behavior, reduced impacts and enhanced cost efficiencies — all of which benefit our customers.”E&E president Fernando Harris stated, “JD Group’s adoption of a fleet of CLARK forklifts with integrated CLARK SMART telematics provides increased efficiency and cost-effectiveness that competitors are not able to match. We’re thrilled to support JD Group in its continued growth.”For nearly three decades, JD Group has provided global brands and the maquiladora industry with expert U.S.-Mexico customs compliance, cross-border freight brokerage and warehousing/distribution services in Southern California and Northwest Mexico. For more than four decades, E&E has been dedicated to offering cutting-edge material handling solutions. Continuing both traditions, this fleet of CLARK SMART-equipped forklifts boosts JD Group’s operations with real-time insights, including driver behavior monitoring, GPS tracking, impact detection and mandatory pre-shift inspections. Featuring a 7-inch touchscreen display, CLARK SMART telematics enhances driver safety and operational efficiency, perfectly suiting JD Group’s fast-paced warehouse operations in San Diego.About E&E IndustriesFor San Diego businesses seeking dependable forklifts backed by award-winning expertise, E&E Industries delivers unmatched service and responsiveness. Named CLARK Material Handling’s New Dealer of the Year , E&E Industries is a locally owned and operated, certified veteran-owned small business and the premier material handling and facilities maintenance services company serving San Diego County. With customized solutions to boost local business efficiency, E&E Industries has successfully served a wide array of clients from small businesses to large corporations and has a distinguished history of supporting the U.S. military. Deeply engaged in the community, it is a member of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, Otay Mesa Chamber of Commerce, Bonita Optimist Foundation and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Contact E&E Industries at contact@e-eindustries.com or visit www.e-eindustries.com to learn how E&E Industries can enhance your operations.About JD GroupJD Group is a leading provider of integrated, tech-enabled logistics and customs brokerage services, specializing in cross-border solutions between the U.S. and Mexico. For nearly 30 years, JD Group has provided global brands, manufacturers and their suppliers with best-in-class warehousing/VMI, customs compliance, freight management and 3PL services, ensuring efficient, dependable and compliant supply chain operations. Contact JD Group at info@jdgroup.net or visit www.jdgroup.net

