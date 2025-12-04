CLARK Material Handling CEO Chuck Moratz Visits Award-Winning Dealer E&E Industries in San Diego

E&E President Fernando Harris (left) with CLARK Material Handling CEO Chuck Moratz on the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson in San Diego, Calif. CLARK Material Handling CEO Chuck Moratz (left), E&E Industries Sales & Marketing Operations Manager Sharelle Harris and E&E Industries President Fernando Harris at E&E Industries' San Diego office. E&E Industries in San Diego is the CLARK Material Handling New Dealer of the Year

CLARK CEO Chuck Moratz tours USS Carl Vinson with E&E Industries' Fernando Harris, celebrating shared military roots and partnership excellence

We are proud to partner with CLARK and deeply honored that Chuck took time to visit our team.” — Fernando Harris, President, E&E Industries

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CLARK Material Handling Company President and CEO Chuck Moratz visited E&E Industries on Nov. 18, spending the day with company President Fernando Harris and touring the USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) alongside Captain Brian Schrum, USN. E&E Industries, CLARK’s San Diego-area dealer , was named CLARK’s 2025 New Dealer of the Year earlier this year.The visit included a private tour of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, led by Capt. Schrum – a former U.S. Naval Academy teammate of Harris who recently completed command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt and previously served as executive officer aboard the Carl Vinson.“Walking the flight deck of a nuclear-powered carrier with two Navy leaders—one retired, one active—was an unforgettable experience and a powerful reminder of the dedication, precision, and teamwork required to operate at that level,” Moratz said.Fernando Harris, a retired Navy officer and 1996 U.S. Naval Academy graduate, said: “We are proud to partner with CLARK and deeply honored that Chuck took time to visit our team. Sharing the Carl Vinson with him and Captain Schrum – two leaders I greatly admire – was a privilege, and it reinforced the shared values of service, discipline and excellence that define both our companies.”Harris also thanked Capt. Joshua Wenker, commanding officer of the Carl Vinson and a U.S. Naval Academy Class of 1999 graduate, “for allowing us to tour the ship and sharing the history of the carrier and its namesake with us.”Moratz, a U.S. Military Academy at West Point graduate, called the experience a highlight of his west coast dealer tour and thanked the entire E&E Industries team for their partnership and hospitality.About E&E IndustriesE&E Industries, a Blue House Partners LLC company, is the leading material handling and facilities maintenance services provider in San Diego County. As the exclusive CLARK forklift dealer for the region, the locally owned and operated certified veteran-owned small business is known for its customer-centric approach and lightning-fast response. E&E has served clients from small businesses to large corporations and has a distinguished history of supporting the U.S. military. Deeply engaged in the community, it is a member of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, Otay Mesa Chamber of Commerce, Bonita Optimist Foundation, and National Multiple Sclerosis Society. For more information, contact E&E Industries or visit www.e-eindustries.com About CLARK Material Handling CompanyCLARK Material Handling Company has been an industry leader since its production of the first gasoline-powered material handling truck in 1917. CLARK has over 550 locations worldwide with dealer representation in more than 80 countries. The CLARK product line offers a full range of I.C. and Electric trucks for diverse applications and designed to meet the wide and varying needs of our customers. For further information, please visit www.CLARKisp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.