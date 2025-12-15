Press Releases

Attorney General Tong Sues Uber Over Unfair and Deceptive Practices

Lawsuit Alleges that Uber Used Deceptive Enrollment, Billing and Cancellation Practices in Offering Its Subscription Service, Uber One

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong announced today that Connecticut and 21 other state and county law enforcement agencies have joined a lawsuit previously filed by the Federal Trade Commission against Uber Technologies, LLC and Uber USA, LLC, the operators of the popular rideshare and delivery company. The lawsuit is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and trial is currently scheduled for February 2027.

The lawsuit alleges that Uber used a variety of deceptive and unfair practices in offering and selling Uber One subscription services, which Uber promotes as saving money on rides and deliveries. Among other things, the lawsuit alleges that Uber improperly used negative option marketing tactics when it offered free trial subscriptions – a practice that automatically charges consumers if they do not cancel a free trial. The lawsuit alleges Uber misled consumers about the amounts they could save when subscribing to Uber One and that the companies made it extraordinarily difficult to cancel Uber One once enrolled. The complaint also alleges that Uber charged consumers before their billing date, including users whose free trial has not yet ended.

“Uber roped consumers into its subscription service under the guise of a ‘free’ trial, jumped the gun on charges, and then made it next to impossible to cancel when promised savings never materialized. Connecticut is joining the Federal Trade Commission and states and counties across the country in court to ensure consumers are made whole and Uber is held accountable,” said Attorney General Tong.

The Attorney General’s lawsuit seeks restitution, as well as penalties, costs, and an injunction against Uber for alleged violations of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act and the U.S. Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act.

The state coalition, led by Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown, includes the attorneys general of Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, as well as the District Attorney for Alameda County.

A copy of the complaint can be found here.

Assistant Attorney General Brendan Flynn and Deputy Associate Attorney General Michael Wertheimer, Chief of the Consumer Protection Section, are assisting the Attorney General in this matter.



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov