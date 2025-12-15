ICP DAS USA Launches Comprehensive Solutions to Secure Data Center Uptime and Efficiency

HOUSTON, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICP DAS USA , a leader in industrial automation and IoT solutions, announced the availability of a comprehensive suite of devices designed to significantly enhance data center reliability, efficiency, and safety. By integrating high-precision environmental monitoring, advanced thermal assessment, and critical infrastructure control, these new offerings empower facility managers to prevent catastrophic downtime and optimize operational expenses.The modern data center faces constant challenges from heat, moisture, and vibration. To address these critical needs, ICP DAS USA has assembled a robust selection of industrial-grade monitoring solutions that provide real-time, actionable data:Precision Environmental and Thermal Risk Management• Temperature & Humidity Monitoring: The DL-301 and DL-100S-E-W Data Loggers offer precise rack-level monitoring for temperature and humidity. These devices are essential for monitoring temperature and humidity levels, ensuring the proper function of cooling systems, and maintaining optimal air quality at the equipment level.• Thermal Risk Assessment: The iSN-811C-MTCP is an advanced IR Temperature Sensor with an integrated Camera. This non-contact solution allows for real-time hot spot identification on power distribution units and servers, enabling proactive intervention against fire risks and system failures.Integrated Control and Network Connectivity• Universal On/Off Control: For managing auxiliary systems like fans, cooling pumps, or alarm lights, the tM-P8 module offers 8 channels for digital input. Each input features photocoupled isolation and can be wired as either sink- or source-type, providing flexible control over various electrical systems.• Data Aggregation and Conversion: The TGW-715 device acts as a critical network gateway, used to efficiently convert Modbus RTU sensors’ data to Modbus TCP. This ensures seamless integration of legacy and new field devices into the data center’s main control or SCADA system.ICP DAS USA’s new data center solutions are available immediately. For detailed specifications and application guides, please visit the ICP DAS USA website.About ICP DAS USAICP DAS USA is a leading provider of reliable, high-quality industrial automation and control products. With a focus on research and development, ICP DAS USA offers solutions for data acquisition, industrial communication, and monitoring applications across diverse sectors, including manufacturing, transportation, and infrastructure.

