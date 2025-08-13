Modbus Solution Doubles Capacity to 48 Million Gallons Per Day for Phoenix Water Treatment Facility

the GW-7472 is powered by a 32-bit MCU that efficiently manages industrial network traffic. Its industrial-grade design makes it easy to install in space-constrained panels or directly onto machinery.

Santan Vista Water Plant uses a single gateway to integrate 49 Modbus RTU-based actuators into its EtherNet/IP control system without a costly overhaul.

Thanks to ICP DAS USA, we are very happy to now also provide electric actuators that utilize this future-proof technology.” — Robert M.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of a major expansion, the Santan Vista Water Treatment Plant in Phoenix, Arizona, successfully integrated 49 Modbus RTU-based actuators into its existing EtherNet/IP control infrastructure. The project addressed a common challenge in industrial automation: connecting equipment that uses different communication protocols without replacing functional legacy devices.To achieve interoperability, the engineering team implemented a Modbus-to-EtherNet/IP gateway. This solution enabled real-time, bidirectional data exchange between the plant’s Modbus devices and its EtherNet/IP network, eliminating the need for a complete system overhaul.Key Outcomes:Increased water treatment capacity to 48 million gallons per dayIntegrated 49 Modbus actuators with no downtime during commissioningPreserved existing infrastructure, reducing project costsCompleted the project within the scheduled timelineThe gateway solution reads and maps data from Modbus RTU and Modbus TCP devices into EtherNet/IP systems and routes control signals back to the Modbus equipment. This allowed engineers to maintain compatibility across platforms while ensuring consistent operation for the plant’s mission-critical processes.Since its commissioning in April 2018, the integration has demonstrated reliable performance, reduced maintenance requirements, and provided a scalable foundation for future upgrades.About ICP DAS USA ICP DAS USA specializes in industrial automation and data acquisition solutions, offering a wide range of protocol gateways, remote I/O modules, and industrial communication devices for Modbus, EtherNet/IP, and other industrial networks.For more information on Modbus and EtherNet/IP integration solutions, visit:

Phoenix Water Plant Upgrade | GW-7472 Modbus to EtherNet/IP Gateway | ICP DAS USA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.