Modbus Solution Doubles Capacity to 48 Million Gallons Per Day for Phoenix Water Treatment Facility
Santan Vista Water Plant uses a single gateway to integrate 49 Modbus RTU-based actuators into its EtherNet/IP control system without a costly overhaul.
To achieve interoperability, the engineering team implemented a Modbus-to-EtherNet/IP gateway. This solution enabled real-time, bidirectional data exchange between the plant’s Modbus devices and its EtherNet/IP network, eliminating the need for a complete system overhaul.
Key Outcomes:
Increased water treatment capacity to 48 million gallons per day
Integrated 49 Modbus actuators with no downtime during commissioning
Preserved existing infrastructure, reducing project costs
Completed the project within the scheduled timeline
The gateway solution reads and maps data from Modbus RTU and Modbus TCP devices into EtherNet/IP systems and routes control signals back to the Modbus equipment. This allowed engineers to maintain compatibility across platforms while ensuring consistent operation for the plant’s mission-critical processes.
Since its commissioning in April 2018, the integration has demonstrated reliable performance, reduced maintenance requirements, and provided a scalable foundation for future upgrades.
About ICP DAS USA
ICP DAS USA specializes in industrial automation and data acquisition solutions, offering a wide range of protocol gateways, remote I/O modules, and industrial communication devices for Modbus, EtherNet/IP, and other industrial networks.
For more information on Modbus and EtherNet/IP integration solutions, visit:
https://www.icpdas-usa.com/gw_7472.html?r=press
Erika O'Hara
Icp Das Usa
+1 346-292-9998
erikao@icpdasusa.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Phoenix Water Plant Upgrade | GW-7472 Modbus to EtherNet/IP Gateway | ICP DAS USA
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.