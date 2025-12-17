Dr. Ammar Alali (left) and Mr Fadi Aljafari (right) during the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding in Khobar. The Baker Hughes and Strataphy teams gather for a group photo in front of the Baker Hughes office in Khobar following the signing ceremony.

Strataphy and Baker Hughes Sign Strategic MoU to Accelerate Geothermal Cooling and Energy Transition in Saudi Arabia

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

KHOBAR, SAUDI ARABIA, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark step to advance sustainable energy technologies and expand clean cooling infrastructure across the Kingdom, Strataphy and Baker Hughes have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore cooperation on geothermal-powered solutions across large-scale projects in Saudi Arabia.The MoU establishes a strategic framework whereby Baker Hughes will become a preferred equipment and services provider for Strataphy’s expanding portfolio of geothermal cooling deployments.Fadi Al-Jafari, Vice President for the Saudi Arabia Geozone at Baker Hughes commented: “With technology, solutions, and expertise that stretches from the subsurface to the surface, Baker Hughes has been driving progress at scale in geothermal energy for more than 40 years, we are excited to collaborate with Strataphy to deploy our technologies in innovative direct use geothermal applications in the Kingdom.”As a global energy technology company operating in over 120 countries, Baker Hughes brings unmatched scale and technical expertise across every level of the geothermal value chain, in addition to oilfield services & equipment, industrial decarbonization, digital solutions, and emissions abatement. The company’s long-standing presence in Saudi Arabia includes local manufacturing, workforce development, and strategic alignment with Vision 2030 priorities—making it a powerful force for localized innovation and execution.“This is a milestone for Strataphy,” said Dr. Ammar Alali, CEO of Strataphy. “Collaborating with a global technology leader like Baker Hughes not only demonstrates the scalability of our geothermal cooling platform but also strengthens our ability to execute high-impact energy projects across the Kingdom. Together, we’re demonstrating that deep-tech innovation and local execution can go hand-in-hand to drive the energy transition forward.”Geothermal cooling—powered by the Earth’s stable subsurface temperatures—offers a transformational alternative to traditional HVAC systems, delivering up to 50% reductions in electricity consumption for cooling. As Saudi Arabia’s cooling demand continues to rise, geothermal presents a scalable, low-carbon solution well-suited for data centers, district cooling networks, healthcare, and industrial facilities.About StrataphyStrataphy is a deep-tech company pioneering subsurface-powered cooling for large-scale infrastructure. Founded by Dr. Ammar Alali and Ahmed Alhani, Strataphy develops and operates proprietary geothermal cooling systems that reduce energy consumption and cost for data centers, giga-projects, and cities. Its Cooling-as-a-Service model allows clients to adopt the technology with no upfront investment.Inquiries:ammar.alali@strataphy.com

