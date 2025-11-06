Tanmiah Food Company and Strataphy Partner to Develop MENA’s First Geothermal-Cooled Poultry Farm at Shaqrah Facility

Award ceremony under the Saudi AgriFood Tech Alliance (SAFTA), held under the patronage of His Excellency Eng. Mansour Hilal Al Mushaiti, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA), during the SAFTA Forum on Tuesday, 4 Nove

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark move toward sustainable agriculture and food resilience, Tanmiah Food Company, the Kingdom’s leading poultry and food producers, has partnered with geothermal cooling innovator Strataphy to deploy the first geothermal-cooled poultry facility in the MENA region. This pilot program, which will be located at Tanmiah’s Shaqrah Facility, marks a breakthrough in agricultural decarbonization.“Tanmiah has always believed that sustainability and innovation go hand in hand. This partnership with Strataphy is a tangible example of how we’re turning climate ambition into operational reality,” said Zulfiqar Hamadani, CEO of Tanmiah Food Company. “Geothermal cooling offers us a competitive, cost-saving solution that aligns perfectly with our long-term growth and environmental goals, delivering for all our stakeholders and supporting the objectives of Vision 2030.”The project will utilize Strataphy’s geothermal cooling technology, which harnesses the Earth’s stable subsurface temperatures through shallow boreholes to deliver continuous, efficient cooling. The system reduces reliance on energy-intensive HVAC systems, offering a high-efficiency, low-carbon alternative designed for Saudi Arabia’s extreme climate.The system will be deployed under Strataphy’s Cooling as a Service (CAS) model, which removes the need for upfront capital and shifts cooling to a predictable operational cost. The full-stack service includes system design, drilling, installation, and long-term operations & maintenance —all backed by performance guarantees. “This project represents a major milestone—not just for us and Tanmiah—but for the future of sustainable food production in the region,” said Ammar Alali, CEO of Strataphy.“Poultry cooling in hot climates is an energy drain. Our system turns that liability into an opportunity. With this deployment, we are proving that Saudi Arabia can lead the world in clean, reliable, and scalable agricultural cooling.”The Shaqrah initiative is the first step in a broader strategic vision to decarbonize Tanmiah’s network of facilities across the Kingdom. The performance data and cost savings from this first pilot program will inform future rollouts, with the potential to transform poultry farming economics across Saudi Arabia and the wider region.“This initiative reimagines how energy is used in food production,” said Abbas Khan, Chief Strategy Officer at Tanmiah Food Company. “We’re proud to be leading the way with a solution that is both economically and environmentally responsible. It shows what’s possible when sustainability becomes part of core business operations.”With over 70% of electricity demand in Saudi buildings attributed to cooling (KAPSARK, 2019), geothermal solutions like this are gaining momentum as the Kingdom accelerates toward Vision 2030 targets. By reducing grid dependency and lowering emissions, this project showcases a new pathway for cost-efficient, scalable climate solutions in the agri-food sector and beyondAbout Tanmiah Food CompanyTanmiah Food Company, established in 1962, is one of the Middle East’s leading providers of fresh poultry, processed proteins, animal feed and health products, and a restaurants operator. It is a publicly listed Company on the Saudi stock market. It is worth noting that Al-Dabbagh Holding Group Company is a partner and founding shareholder of Tanmiah Food Company. Tanmiah’s fully integrated and highly efficient business model includes production, further processing, and distribution with products sold in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, and Kuwait. As of 30 June 2025, Tanmiah operates 150 farms, seven hatcheries, four feed mills, and four primary processing plants, and, through its joint venture operations, it operates four further processing plants. Tanmiah distributes its products through a network of wholesalers, retailers, and food service outlets, as well as online directly to consumers. Sustainability is a core principle at Tanmiah, with initiatives including planting a million trees, using wastewater from its facilities, and turning waste products into fertilizer. For more information, visit www.tanmiah.com About StrataphyStrataphy is transforming geothermal cooling with its proprietary and patent-pending subsurface system design and wellbore completion technologies, which include an advanced geothermal cooling system and wellbore completion solutions. These innovations optimize heat exchange efficiency, adaptability across geological settings, and long-term performance.At the core of this advancement is Strataphy’s Cooling as a Service (CAS) model, which provides sustainable cooling without upfront investments. By leveraging advanced wellbore designs and subsurface engineering, Strataphy delivers a subscription-based solution covering system design, installation, and operations & maintenance (O&M).By combining patent-pending subsurface technologies with a service-driven model, Strataphy is leading the shift toward scalable, high-performance geothermal cooling to support Saudi Arabia’s energy transition.Forward-Looking StatementsThis communication contains certain forward-looking statements. 