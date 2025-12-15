Second community conversation on North Spokane Corridor scheduled Thursday, Dec. 18

SPOKANE – Public and active transportation users are invited to take part in the second session of community conversations surrounding the North Spokane Corridor's final connection project. This second community meeting will continue with a focus on planning for community improvements in and around the Interstate 90 corridor.

The meeting will begin with a brief presentation, followed by a workshop where participants can interact with concepts that can improve community connections, provide comments, ask questions and share feedback. People can attend in person or virtually (details below). Additional sessions are planned each month through April 2026.

To find more information about upcoming meetings and join in the conversation, visit the NSC Place website.

When: Meeting begins at 5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 18

Where: Frances Scott Elementary, Multipurpose Room, 3737 East Fifth Ave., Spokane

Virtual: People can attend virtually via Microsoft Teams.

Details: The doors open at 4:30 p.m. A brief presentation will kick off the meeting at 5 p.m., followed by the workshop. This second workshop in the series will focus on refining design ideas for potential plazas, pedestrian bridge amenities and trail connections in the East Central Neighborhood and Spokane Valley. A complimentary pizza dinner will be served, and a children's activity area will be available, though there will not be a supervisor for the area.

Free Wi-Fi access

Free Wi-Fi access is available at these locations for people who wish to participate virtually via Microsoft Teams: