Altia Expands Cloud-Based Automotive HMI Development with Virtual Qualcomm SA8195P on AWS Graviton2 and QNX Cabin

DeepScreen target brings QNX Cabin–based virtual hardware and dual pipelines to instrument clusters, center stacks and passenger displays.

Running Altia-generated code inside QNX Cabin gives our customers a powerful way to explore next-generation digital cockpit architectures, iterate faster and transition designs to production hardware.” — Michael Hill, VP of Engineering

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altia, a leader in automotive user interface development, announces support for a virtual QualcommSA8195P ECU running on AWS Graviton2 instances within QNX Cabin , BlackBerry’s cloud-first digital cockpit software environment. This new DeepScreen target enables automotive OEMs and Tier 1s to develop, test and scale advanced HMIs entirely in the cloud—well before physical hardware is available.By combining Altia’s HMI technology with QNX Cabin’s virtualized cockpit framework, development teams gain early access to future automotive architectures while reducing dependency on physical prototypes. The solution supports QNX with dual rendering pipelines, including OpenGL ES and altiaGL software rendering, allowing teams to balance performance, flexibility and portability throughout the development lifecycle.“Automotive development is rapidly moving toward virtualized, cloud-based architectures,” said Michael Hill, VP of Engineering at Altia. “Running Altia-generated code inside QNX Cabin on a virtual Qualcomm SA8195P gives our customers a powerful way to explore next-generation digital cockpit architectures, iterate faster in the cloud and confidently transition designs to production hardware.”QNX Cabin is a cloud-first digital cockpit software solution designed to help automakers build in-car infotainment systems faster and at lower cost. It enables developers to create and validate features in a virtual environment before deploying to physical hardware, improving portability across automotive SoCs and streamlining collaboration across global teams. QNX Cabin integrates the QNX OS with a cohesive framework for applications and services—such as Android and Linux apps, audio, diagnostics, and sensor data—accelerating development of complex, personalized in-vehicle experiences.With this new DeepScreen target, automotive teams can develop and validate instrument clusters, center stacks and passenger/entertainment displays in a cloud-based virtual hardware environment. AWS Graviton2’s Arm-based architecture delivers strong price-performance and energy efficiency, lowering costs for iterative development, while QNX ensures the reliability and predictability required for automotive applications.Automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers interested in exploring cloud-based virtual hardware for next-generation digital cockpits can contact Altia to request a demo or learn more.About AltiaAltia is a software company that provides graphical user interface design and development tools that can be used from concept to final production code. Our GUI editor, Altia Design, offers development teams the capability to implement a model-based development process enabling clear team communication and accelerated user interface development. Our code generator, Altia DeepScreen, supports a vast range of low- to high-powered processors from a variety of industry-leading silicon providers. Altia generates pure C source code that is optimized to take full advantage of hardware resources. Graphics code generated by Altia is driving millions of displays worldwide – from automotive instrument clusters, HUDs and radios to thermostats, washing machines and medical devices.Our mission is to get the best automotive, medical and consumer interfaces into production in the shortest time on the lowest cost hardware.Altia was founded in 1991. Its customers include automotive OEMs and Tier 1s like Continental Automotive, Denso, Stellantis, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Renault, Valeo, Visteon and more – plus leading consumer device manufacturers like Electrolux, Whirlpool, Medtronic, NordicTrack and many others.For more information about Altia, visit www.altia.com or email press@altia.com.

